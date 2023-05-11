Over 1,100 Pounds of Pork Rinds Recalled Due to Lack of Inspection

On May 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall of more than 1,100 pounds of pork rinds produced by the Michigan-based Mitten Gourmet, LLC. Nine different flavors of ready-to-eat pork rind products were recalled after the FSIS found they were produced and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection.

The pork rinds were produced on various dates between September 2021 and May 2023 by Mitten Gourmet, LLC, then distributed to retailers nationwide. They were sold on various online retailers including Amazon.com.

The recall was initiated after the pork rind products were observed for sale without the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS determined that the producer, Mitten Gourmet, LLC., is not an FSIS-inspected facility. The following products are subject to recall:

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PARMESAN GARLIC Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PIZZA Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BUFFALO Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “NACHO CHEESE Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “JALAPENO Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “HONEY MUSTARD Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “DILL PICKLE Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BARBECUE Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “SALT N PEPPER Pork Rinds”

There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, however the FSIS is urging consumers not to eat the recalled products if they have them. Instead, discard the products or return them to their original place of purchase.

The USDA's FSIS conducts routine inspections to ensure food safety and quality standards are met nationwide. Without inspection, the FSIS cannot guarantee products have not risked exposure to foodborne bacteria or been produced in conditions that do not meet the USDA standards for food safety.

If you have any questions concerning this recall, contact Miquel Varney, CEO of Mitten Gourmet, LLC, at 989-402-5372 or Support@Mittengourmet.com.