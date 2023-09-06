Popeyes Just Released the Most Popular Item Since Its Chicken Sandwich

When you visit Popeyes nowadays, you probably can’t imagine a menu without the beloved Fried Chicken Sandwich on it. But there’s no chance we could forget the 2019 relaunch of that sandwich—also known as the day Popeyes broke the internet. Customers flocked to drive-thrus to try the new-and-improved menu item, and thus, the “chicken sandwich” war began online when many claimed that Popeyes’ offering was the best chicken sandwich on the market.

Today, Popeyes’ chicken sandwich (and the two additional iterations) remains an incredibly popular menu item—and one that you might not have thought the restaurant could top. However, its most recent launch just might have.

In August, Popeyes released a new flavor of wings that played into the “swicy” (a sweet and spicy combo) trend that’s been popping up on menus and in grocery stores all summer long. The new Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings take Popeyes’ iconic crispy chicken wings and toss them in a chili, garlic, and ginger blend that brings a mild heat, plus a hint of sweetness in every bite.

Popeyes offered the six-piece wings as a new limited menu item meant for football season. However, just two weeks after the launch—and before the NFL season has even officially begun—Popeyes Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings have already seen rave reviews.

In fact, the Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings launch is Popeyes’ best-selling launch since the Fried Chicken Sandwich craze in 2019, according to a Popeyes representative.

“Popeyes needs to keep the sweet n’ spicy wings permanently on the menu,” X (formerly Twitter) user @HeartBreakSeun posted.

With all the social media buzz surrounding the wings, it’s no surprise that it’s driving more people to the restaurant. Similar to the chicken sandwich launch, restaurants are seeing massive drive-thru lines wrapping around the block, according to a Popeyes representative. While that’s great for a booming business, that also means that if you want to see what the hype is all about, you’ll likely have to wait in line. The good news is, however, it sounds like these Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings are worth the wait.

But that just leaves one final question: Will Popeyes keep these already-customer-loved wings on the menu, or will they disappear after the “limited run” is up? Time will only tell.