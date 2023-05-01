Fans Begged, So Popeyes Brought Back This Favorite Crispy Chicken

Popeyes arguably knows chicken better than any other fast-food chain, with a chicken sandwich so good it broke the internet in 2020 and won our fast-food taste test. So, when the chain decided to bring back a beloved chicken menu item for not just the first, but the second time this year, it immediately got our attention.



Starting May 1st, Ghost Pepper Wings are making an exciting return to Popeyes locations nationwide. These fan-favorite crispy chicken wings aren’t just hot—they’re also loaded with flavor.



Six chicken wings are marinated in a fiery ghost pepper spice blend for a minimum of 12 hours, allowing enough time for the spice to totally saturate the meat. Once tenderized and infused with flavor, the wings are then hand-battered and breaded before they make it into your chicken box, alongside Popeyes' signature buttermilk ranch.



Popeyes

The red-hot wings disappeared from menus in 2020, then after a three-year hiatus, made a grand, but brief return in January. The wing flavor was so well-received, the chicken chain brought them to menus once again, giving a tasty chicken option to those who like it hot.



But Popeyes wouldn’t leave your taste buds burning without offering a tasty, cooling solution.



Making its debut on the beverage menu is the new Mango Lemonade, a thirst-quenching drink that will offer some sweet relief from the flaming hot wings and the summer heat. Available in chilled and frozen, the new fruity drink features a “rich, tropical mango fruit flavor that balances the tart and sweet lemonade,” per a press statement.



Popeyes

We're not sure how long these changes will last, but these exciting new menu additions, plus the launch of a historic new biscuit flavor, have us racing to the Popeye’s drive-thru ASAP.