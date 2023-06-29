Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches This Week

Popeyes, America's beloved fried chicken fast-food restaurant, is offering a pretty sweet buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal to kick off summer.

Partly in celebration of the Fourth of July and partly to mark National Fried Chicken Day (July 6), Popeyes has announced that any customers ordering a chicken sandwich combo between June 29 and July 9 can get another free chicken sandwich to go with it.

The 10-day promotion is only available online, where customers can access it on Popeyes.com or by using the Popeyes app. DoorDash orders are also eligible for the deal, but only while supplies last. You are limited to one free sandwich per order, but there is no reason why you couldn't take advantage of the offer for several days in a row.

The BOGO offer applies to all its chicken sandwiches including Spicy, Classic, Bacon and Cheese, and the super popular Blackened Chicken Sandwich that became a permanent part of Popeyes' menu in November 2022.

A Classic Chicken Sandwich consists of a chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, breaded and fried, and served in a brioche bun with pickles and mayonnaise. This particular menu item was described as “legendary” by one Allrecipes reviewer, who sampled five fast-food crispy chicken sandwiches before deciding that Popeyes’ was the best. Paul O. Mims wrote,

“After eating this sandwich, I understand why people were piling into the locations to get their hands on one. ...The restaurant's iconic crispy skin on each piece of chicken makes it a one-of-a-kind chain. It uses the same technique for the chicken sandwich. The sandwich was the biggest of the bunch. Its signature crisp gave it texture, the bun was really good, and unlike its fish sandwich, the blend of spices paired well with the chicken. It was the most balanced sandwich.”

If you want to save some cooking time and money, this might be the perfect deal for you right now. And if you don’t have a Popeyes restaurant nearby, perhaps console yourself with a homemade, copycat version.