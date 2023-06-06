This Beloved Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Is Back on the Menu for Good

There were fast-food chicken sandwiches before 2019, but there weren’t fast-food chicken sandwich wars before then. In August 2019, Popeyes released a chicken sandwich, now known as its classic chicken sandwich, that unleashed a social media storm. It also started the rush of chicken sandwich lovers on their quests to score the newest chicken sandwich from whichever fast food restaurant was currently cashing in on the crazy popularity of breaded chicken in a bun.



Home cooks jumped on the bandwagon, creating copycat chicken sandwiches. Even Taco Bell put a chicken sandwich in “puffy bread." The category became so popular that within months, there was a small chicken shortage. For a time, Popeyes had to suspend the sales of the sandwich that started it all.



Things have calmed down a bit in the chicken sandwich world, but the category is still popular. Brands still release new variations on the theme from time to time. Last year, Popeyes introduced a limited-time Blackened Chicken Sandwich that became a customer favorite. Now it’s making the sandwich a permanent addition to its menu, with a couple of tasty, optional add-ons.

Tell Me More About the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich

The biggest difference between the blackened chicken sandwich and the classic chicken sandwich that started the brouhaha, aside from the spices, is the breading. Popeyes' blackened chicken sandwich has none of the breading but all of the flavor. It's an antibiotic-free, marinated, whole chicken breast seasoned with a blend of Cajun spices.

The sandwich is served on a “warm, toasted buttery brioche bun” with a choice of Popeyes' house classic mayo or spicy mayo. And, of course, there are pickles.

Popeyes is making the sandwich available nationwide starting today, June 6, at the starting price of $4.99.

You can order the blackened chicken sandwich as-is, or you can add melty Havarti cheese or crispy, smoky bacon (or both) to your sandwich. Popeyes offers these toppings as extras starting at $1.50 each. Customers are welcome to add the cheese and bacon to any chicken sandwich variety on the menu including the classic chicken sandwich and the spicy chicken sandwich.

Popeyes

Get a Freebie With Your Chicken Sandwich Combo

For a limited time, when you order any chicken sandwich combo meal (that already includes one regular signature side and a soft drink), Popeyes will throw in an extra regular side for free, only when you purchase through Popeyes.com or on the Popeyes mobile app.

Popeyes signature sides include coleslaw, mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, red beans & rice, homestyle mac & cheese, biscuits, and Cajun fries.

The free side offer is good starting Tuesday, June 6 and runs through Sunday, June 25.

