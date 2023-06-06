Pop-Tarts Just Released Its Most Nostalgic Product Yet

Not so long ago, before the days of streaming, there was a time when waking up on a Saturday morning meant two things to me: watching cartoons on television and having the ultimate breakfast—Pop-Tarts. I never had the patience to wait for them to toast up when I was a kid. I just ripped open the pouch, always happy to find not one, but two pastries waiting to make crumbs on the living room floor while I watched Bugs Bunny.

This summer, the Holy Grail of Pop-Tarts flavors (otherwise known as Frosted Strawberry) is going retro with limited-edition throwback packaging that celebrates the brand's beginnings. The 1960s-style packaging is giving serious vintage vibes and is pulling on our nostalgic heartstrings.

When Were Pop-Tarts Invented?

According to the Pop-Tarts website, the brand started in 1963 when Kellogg chairman William E. LaMothe asked Kellogg’s kitchen crew to create an “ingenious hack on toast and jam.” Originally called “Fruit Scone,” the toaster pastry’s name ended up taking inspiration from the pop culture movement of the 1960s and became Pop-Tarts.

Kellogg’s introduced Pop-Tarts to the public in 1964 with four unfrosted flavors—strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon, and apple currant. Stores sold out of the first Pop-Tarts in only two weeks.

Frosting came along in 1967. Over the years, Kellogg’s has added dozens of other flavors like Red Velvet Cupcake, a Mystery Flavor box, and additional styles like Pop-Tarts Bites. It's newest flavors are Frosted Banana Bread and Apple Jacks Frosted Apple Cinnamon Flavor.

Pop-Tarts/Allrecipes

Are Pop-Tarts Throwback Packs Authentic?

The throwback Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts packaging is inspired by the 1960s packaging, but it’s not identical. The picture on the front of the limited-release packaging is of the frosted version, but the original had no frosting. Plus, there are some things required on the packaging now that weren't 60 years ago, like nutrition, ingredient, and allergen information. But the package definitely has that retro, mid-century vibe.

When Can I Buy the Pop-Tarts Throwback Packs?

The limited-release packaging is available from June 5-July 17 at participating retailers. I haven’t seen them on my store’s shelf yet, but if I do, I’ll snatch up a box of nostalgia. Maybe I’ll even be patient enough to put them in the toaster oven.

