Pop-Tarts Confirmed This Fan-Favorite Flavor Is "Gone” and Likely Not Coming Back

Sorry, but it looks like this flavor is gone for good.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023
pop tarts logo and strawberry tart with bite out
Photo:

Pop-Tarts/Allrecipes

There are quite a few brands out there that will listen to its customers’ pleas to bring back old, discontinued flavors—and for that, we thank them. However, it seems that Pop-Tarts isn’t one of those brands.

The beloved toaster pastry brand has been in the news a lot recently for quietly sending some of its fan-favorite flavors to the crossroads—most of the time without a proper goodbye. While sometimes customers can’t find their preferred Pop-Tart flavor on shelves due to supply chain issues, other times, it’s because the brand has stopped making them altogether.

Take the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts, for example. Customers started noticing fewer and fewer boxes on retailer shelves in 2022. After which, they went directly to the source to determine what exactly was going on. 

“Strawberry Milkshake was discontinued, but the good news is that we have lots of other flavors,” Pop-Tarts tweeted in July 2022. 

Throughout the rest of the year, Pop-Tarts continued to confirm that Frosted Strawberry Milkshake was officially discontinued—despite the fact that the flavor still appears on Pop-Tarts’ site.

More recently, however, Pop-Tarts has gotten more final with its decision to discontinue the fan-favorite flavor.

“yo @PopTartsUS what happened to Strawberry Milkshake and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough??  Those were the best ones right out of the freezer,” Twitter user Mike Henry posted in June.

To which Pop-Tarts responded, “It's time for other flavors to shine.” 

A bit more definitive, but surely there’s still hope, right? Sadly, it doesn’t sound like it.

While the brand typically confirms discontinuations after customers inquire about them, Pop-Tarts recently responded to a tweet specifically asking them to bring back the Strawberry Milkshake flavor.

“@PopTartsUS ARE YOU GUYS EVER GONNA BRING BACK THE STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE ONES THOSE WERE THE BEST,” Twitter user Emma posted in June.

“Those are gone, but check out all the other flavors to fill that void,” Pop-Tarts responded.

Gone, but certainly never forgotten. Maybe, just maybe, in a few years Pop-Tarts will reconsider.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
pop tarts general burst
It's Confirmed—Pop-Tarts Quietly Discontinued the Flavor Fans Called “Perfect”
oreo packages in various flavors
Fans Are Begging Oreo to Bring Back These Limited-Edition Flavors
OREO logo on a green burst on a blue background
Oreo Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Flavor Just in Time for Summer
white bowl of cheerios
Cheerios Has Officially Discontinued ‘The Best’ Cereal Flavor
burger king logo on orange and coral diagonal background
This Burger King Fan-Favorite Sandwich Is Back on Menus
good humor truck logo with a faded background of ice cream bars
Good Humor Discontinued an Ice Cream Truck Favorite and Fans Are Mourning
a retro McDonald's storefront in California
Just Leaked: This Fan-Favorite McDonald’s Item Is Supposedly Coming Back After 8 Years
a trader joe's truck on the road.
The 10 Discontinued Items from Trader Joe’s We Miss the Most
Spongebob Squarepants Popsicle on a blue burst background
The Spongebob Popsicles Are Changing and Fans Are Not Happy
Box of Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts on a red and purple background
Pop-Tarts Just Launched a New Brown Sugar Cinnamon-Flavored Product—and It’s Not a Pop-Tart
bags of goldfish crackers on a shelf
This Fan-Favorite Goldfish Flavor Is Returning After Selling Out in Hours Last Year
A new Dunkin Donuts storefront with the logo visible.
Dunkin’ Donuts Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Summer Drink—And You Can Try It for Free in July
wendys girl logo on yellow burst background
Wendy’s Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Item for Summer
Oreo ice cream
Oreo Is Finally Adding This Fan-Favorite Flavor to Its Ice Cream Line
Zebra Cake III
Nabisco Just Discontinued This Cookie Right Before Icebox Cake Season
A cartoon gravestone reading RIP with Stoned Wheat Thins crackers in black and white on either side.
Nabisco Quietly Discontinued My Favorite Cracker From Childhood—and I’m Heartbroken