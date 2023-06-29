Pop-Tarts Confirmed This Fan-Favorite Flavor Is "Gone” and Likely Not Coming Back

There are quite a few brands out there that will listen to its customers’ pleas to bring back old, discontinued flavors—and for that, we thank them. However, it seems that Pop-Tarts isn’t one of those brands.

The beloved toaster pastry brand has been in the news a lot recently for quietly sending some of its fan-favorite flavors to the crossroads—most of the time without a proper goodbye. While sometimes customers can’t find their preferred Pop-Tart flavor on shelves due to supply chain issues, other times, it’s because the brand has stopped making them altogether.

Take the Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts, for example. Customers started noticing fewer and fewer boxes on retailer shelves in 2022. After which, they went directly to the source to determine what exactly was going on.

“Strawberry Milkshake was discontinued, but the good news is that we have lots of other flavors,” Pop-Tarts tweeted in July 2022.

Throughout the rest of the year, Pop-Tarts continued to confirm that Frosted Strawberry Milkshake was officially discontinued—despite the fact that the flavor still appears on Pop-Tarts’ site.

More recently, however, Pop-Tarts has gotten more final with its decision to discontinue the fan-favorite flavor.

“yo @PopTartsUS what happened to Strawberry Milkshake and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough?? Those were the best ones right out of the freezer,” Twitter user Mike Henry posted in June.

To which Pop-Tarts responded, “It's time for other flavors to shine.”

A bit more definitive, but surely there’s still hope, right? Sadly, it doesn’t sound like it.

While the brand typically confirms discontinuations after customers inquire about them, Pop-Tarts recently responded to a tweet specifically asking them to bring back the Strawberry Milkshake flavor.

“@PopTartsUS ARE YOU GUYS EVER GONNA BRING BACK THE STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE ONES THOSE WERE THE BEST,” Twitter user Emma posted in June.

“Those are gone, but check out all the other flavors to fill that void,” Pop-Tarts responded.

Gone, but certainly never forgotten. Maybe, just maybe, in a few years Pop-Tarts will reconsider.

