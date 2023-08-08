Pop-Tarts Is Releasing an Unlikely Collab and We’re So Excited

One word: Croc-Tarts

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Published on August 8, 2023
Lately, we haven’t been able to get enough Pop-Tarts. Whether it be trying to find the new Banana Bread flavor or not-so-patiently awaiting the return of the discontinued Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavor, Pop-Tarts are always on the brain. 

Now, the brand is proving that it’s Pop-Tarts’ world, and we’re just living in it with its latest, fairly unexpected collab. Because while Pop-Tarts-flavored ice cream and Pop-Tarts coffee creamer make sense, this one is a collab we never saw coming, but we can’t wait to get our hands on. 

This week, Pop-Tarts is teaming up with Crocs to release limited-edition Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts—yes, that means Pop-Tarts-inspired Crocs shoes.

Pop-Tarts Teams Up With Crocs

Pop-Tarts x Crocs collab with Crocs shoes and a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts/Crocs

We guess it’s not too surprising, seeing as Crocs has released some pretty unique collaborations in the past—we’re looking at you, Margaritaville Crocs and 7-Eleven Crocs. However, the Pop-Tarts x Crocs collab truly is special because, in addition to the Croc-Tarts shoes, each kit comes with first-of-its-kind Jibbitz you can eat.

If you aren’t a Croc connoisseur, Jibbitz are the charms you use to decorate your Crocs. So, each pair of Crocs will come with Pop-Tarts Jibbitz, including a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart, a Frosted Wildberry Pop-Tart, the silver Pop-Tarts foil, the “Crazy Good” slogan, and the Pop-Tarts logo, for you to decorate the shoes. Plus, each kit will come with a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts and edible strawberry- and blueberry-flavored candy Jibbitz to decorate the toaster pastry.

We know you’re probably as excited as we are and are wondering how to get your hands on a pair of Croc-Tarts—but that’s where it gets a little tricky.

Pop-Tarts x Crocs Kit

Pop-Tarts/Crocs

How To Buy a Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts Kit

As with most of Crocs’ limited-edition collabs, there are a limited number of Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts kits available. So, if you want to buy a pair, you’ll have to enter for a chance to purchase them.

Starting August 9 at 12 p.m. EST, customers can head to croc-tarts.com to enter the Pop-Tarts x Crocs lottery. From there, you’ll either receive an email with a link to buy the kit or an email telling you to enter again during the next drop. Subsequent kit drops will happen on August 11, 16, and 18, with 60 kits available every time. However, the Crocs will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis, so once your size is sold out, it’s gone for good—so try to enter early.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the Pop-Tarts x Crocs drop because you don’t want to miss this iconic collab—and best of luck on grabbing your pair of Croc-Tarts!

