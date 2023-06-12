Pop-Tarts Just Launched a New Brown Sugar Cinnamon-Flavored Product—and It’s Not a Pop-Tart

When you think of Pop-Tarts, you probably think of arguing with your siblings over who gets the last toaster pastry as your parent is trying to usher you out the door for school. Which Pop-Tart flavor you were arguing over was probably a point of contention, too—maybe you liked Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon and your brother liked Frosted Cherry, so your pantry was likely lined with extra Pop-Tart boxes anyway.

But, we know that Pop-Tarts loves nostalgia and serving up our favorite flavors in different ways.

It’s safe to say that Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon is one of the most popular Pop-Tart flavors of all time—it’s even listed as a Fan Favorite on Pop-Tarts’ site. Knowing how much we love the sweet, cinnamony flavor, Pop-Tarts has decided to team up with another beloved brand to create its first non-pastry product. That’s right, Pop-Tarts is teaming up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream to enter the freezer aisle.

Jeni's

Jeni’s and Pop-Tarts have come together to create a new Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon ice cream. The flavor features a brown sugar-cinnamon ice cream with real pastry pieces and a cinnamon-caramel swirl that will taste just like your favorite sweet, flaky Pop-Tart—just cold instead of hot out of the toaster.

Jeni’s Pop-Tarts flavor will be available at all its Scoop Shops and in a pint online for a limited time starting June 22—so don’t miss your chance to score the flavor.

And Jeni’s really said, “Let’s keep the good vibes going,” because, after the Pop-Tarts launch, it's launching another collection filled with nostalgic flavors. The Road Trip Snacks collection, which will launch weekly at Scoop Shops starting July 13, will feature five limited-run flavors reminiscent of summer. You’ll find High Five Candy Bar, Salted Licorice, Frosé Sorbet, Bombastix Sundae Cone, and Butterscotch Popcorn flavors available nationwide—with a new flavor dropping each week.

Somehow summer at Jeni’s just got even sweeter!

