Pop-Tarts Just Launched a New Brown Sugar Cinnamon-Flavored Product—and It’s Not a Pop-Tart

Everyone's favorite toaster pastry flavor is coming to the freezer aisle!

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023
Box of Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts on a red and purple background
Photo:

Pop-Tarts/Allrecipes

When you think of Pop-Tarts, you probably think of arguing with your siblings over who gets the last toaster pastry as your parent is trying to usher you out the door for school. Which Pop-Tart flavor you were arguing over was probably a point of contention, too—maybe you liked Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon and your brother liked Frosted Cherry, so your pantry was likely lined with extra Pop-Tart boxes anyway.

But, we know that Pop-Tarts loves nostalgia and serving up our favorite flavors in different ways.

It’s safe to say that Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon is one of the most popular Pop-Tart flavors of all time—it’s even listed as a Fan Favorite on Pop-Tarts’ site. Knowing how much we love the sweet, cinnamony flavor, Pop-Tarts has decided to team up with another beloved brand to create its first non-pastry product. That’s right, Pop-Tarts is teaming up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream to enter the freezer aisle.

Jeni's Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon ice cream pint

Jeni's

Jeni’s and Pop-Tarts have come together to create a new Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon ice cream. The flavor features a brown sugar-cinnamon ice cream with real pastry pieces and a cinnamon-caramel swirl that will taste just like your favorite sweet, flaky Pop-Tart—just cold instead of hot out of the toaster.

Jeni’s Pop-Tarts flavor will be available at all its Scoop Shops and in a pint online for a limited time starting June 22—so don’t miss your chance to score the flavor.

And Jeni’s really said, “Let’s keep the good vibes going,” because, after the Pop-Tarts launch, it's launching another collection filled with nostalgic flavors. The Road Trip Snacks collection, which will launch weekly at Scoop Shops starting July 13, will feature five limited-run flavors reminiscent of summer. You’ll find High Five Candy Bar, Salted Licorice, Frosé Sorbet, Bombastix Sundae Cone, and Butterscotch Popcorn flavors available nationwide—with a new flavor dropping each week.

Somehow summer at Jeni’s just got even sweeter!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
pop tarts logo and strawberry tart with bite out
Pop-Tarts Just Released Its Most Nostalgic Product Yet
a bowl of ice cream with a hidden pint on a blue background
Blue Bell Just Released a New Flavor We Can’t Wait to Try
haagen-dazs logo on gold and purple background
Häagen-Dazs Just Released Its First Non-Frozen Product
Rao's homemade logo with red shadow on yellow background
Rao's' Newest Product Isn’t Edible—but I Still Desperately Want It
Jeni's Ice Creams scoop shop exterior
Jeni’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream to Celebrate the Start of Summer
Aldi storefront
Just In: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month
Aldi storefront
Just Leaked: The Best New Products Coming to Aldi This Month
the Dairy Queen DQ logo in a blue burst on teal background
Just In: Dairy Queen Has a New Blizzard Flavor Coming in June
Cinnamon-Brown Sugar Pop-Tart Cake
4 Ratings
Pop-TartsxTajin
Pop-Tarts and Tajín? Here's Why You Need to Try This Combo
Two cans of Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream with the flavor blocked by a shocked-face emoji. A sign above says 'new' indicating the flavor is new.
Dr Pepper's New Flavor Tastes Just Like My Favorite Childhood Candy
Fairlife Ice Creams
Fairlife Just Launched a New Line of High-Protein, Low-Sugar Ice Cream
Frozen aisle - supermarket-4x3
Your Favorite Grocery Store Ice Cream Isn't Actually Ice Cream
3 iced donut ice cream sandwiches in a stack on a blue and red background
Your Favorite Childhood Bakery Treat Is Coming to the Freezer Aisle
A bag of dot's pretzels with a question mark over the flavor.
Dot's Pretzels Just Quietly Rolled Out Their First Ever Sweet Flavor
Jeni's x Ted Lasso Biscuits with the Boss ice cream
You Too Can Have Biscuits With the Boss Thanks to a New 'Ted Lasso' Ice Cream