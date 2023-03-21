13 Poblano Pepper Recipes to Kick Up Your Weeknight Routine

Don't sleep on poblano's potential.

By
Rai Mincey

Published on March 21, 2023
mid angle looking at a few andouille and poblano quesadillas

The poblano pepper's mild, earthy heat makes it one of the most versatile ingredients out there. It's a major player in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisines, treasured for its smoky-sweet flavor after roasting. Whether stuffed with spiced pork and pomegranates or folded into a creamy queso dip, these poblano pepper recipes represent the best this little chile has to offer.

01 of 14

Smoky Poblano Corn Pudding

Smoky Poblano Corn Pudding

You're sure to have this down-home delight on repeat. Sharp cheddar cheese, butter, and fire-roasted poblano peppers add explosive flavor to this filling side dish.

02 of 14

Andouille and Poblano Quesadillas

mid angle looking at a few andouille and poblano quesadillas
Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Diced Andouille sausage and poblano pepper make the perfect pairing in this bold Tex-Mex recipe. Top the quesadilla wedges with sour cream and salsa for a balanced bite.

03 of 14

Grilled Poblano Queso Dip

creamy-looking white cheese dip garnished with chopped roasted poblanos
Erica Schwarz

Poblano peppers join cream cheese, Monterey Jack, and minced onion in this mouthwatering dip recipe. Add more cayenne or red pepper flakes to turn up the heat on this mild dish.

04 of 14

Creamy Poblano Mac & Cheese

Creamy Poblano Mac & Cheese

"I used what I had — green pepper, grape tomatoes, onion, shredded Mexican cheese blend from Costco, seasoned minced garlic from jar," says reviewer Kate. Baked in casserole dish, topped with panko breadcrumbs, drizzled with melted butter, and sprinkled with dried cilantro. This is a real winner."

05 of 14

Rajas Poblanas (Poblano Strips)

Rajas Poblanas
Allrecipes Magazine

This creamy, super savory recipe can act as filling for a flour tortilla or a side dish for grilled chicken. Create cozy, repeat-worthy flavor in under an hour with this tasty offering from home cook gem.

06 of 14

Chiles en Nogada (Mexican Stuffed Poblano Peppers in Walnut Sauce)

close up on three chiles en nogada on a board with a side of pomegranates

Roasted chiles are stuffed with spiced pork and a creamy walnut sauce in this classic Mexican dish. Garnish with bright pomegranate arils and fresh parsley for a deliciously fun pop of color.

07 of 14

Baked Beef Chiles Rellenos Casserole

Baked Beef Chiles Rellenos Casserole
EmmLee

"This spicy beef and poblano pepper casserole is super-easy, delicious, and a low-carb version of chiles rellenos," says recipe creator EmmLee. "Serve with dollops of low-fat sour cream and pico de gallo or salsa."

08 of 14

Poblano and Cheese Tamales (Tamales de Rajas con Queso)

fork cutting into poblano and cheese tamales
Pam

Serve homemade tamales made with lard, fresh herbs, and velvety Monterey Jack cheese. Our community of home cooks loves the comforting richness of this authentic crowdpleaser.

09 of 14

Poblano Corn Chowder

Roasted Corn and Poblano Chowder with Shrimp

Helene Dang / Getty Images 

This decadently creamy chowder combines diced poblano peppers with corn, celery, and shrimp for a filling starter or main dish. You'll love the spicy-sweet taste of this 5-star recipe.

10 of 14

Poblano Rice

Poblano Rice
Soup Loving Nicole

Try this easy, 6-ingredient poblano rice for a pantry-friendly side dish anytime. Chicken broth and onion powder add savory depth, while the peppers lend an earthy sweetness.

11 of 14

Instant Pot® Brisket Barbacoa with Poblano Peppers and Onions

Instant Pot&reg; Brisket Barbacoa with Poblano Peppers and Onions

Tender beef brisket is taken to new heights with the bold flavors of adobo sauce, orange juice, and poblano peppers. Use the succulent shredded meat in tacos, salads, or nachos for a hearty bite.

12 of 14

Fire-Roasted Poblano Salsa

Fire-Roasted Poblano Salsa

"Roasting the veggies over an open fire brings a nice smoky flavor to this quick salsa," shares Allstar recipe creator France C. "Excellent with tortilla chips or served over fish tacos. Can easily be adjusted to be mild or spicy by leaving in or removing the jalapeno seeds."

13 of 14

Peppercorn Pork Chops with Warm Pickled Pepper Relish

Peppercorn Pork Chops with Warm Pickled Pepper Relish

Quick-pickled poblano adds a tangy bite to pork chops in this recipe for two. Serve with creamy mashed potatoes or rice to capture all of the saucy, spicy goodness.

