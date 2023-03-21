13 Poblano Pepper Recipes to Kick Up Your Weeknight Routine

The poblano pepper's mild, earthy heat makes it one of the most versatile ingredients out there. It's a major player in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisines, treasured for its smoky-sweet flavor after roasting. Whether stuffed with spiced pork and pomegranates or folded into a creamy queso dip, these poblano pepper recipes represent the best this little chile has to offer.

01 of 14 Smoky Poblano Corn Pudding View Recipe You're sure to have this down-home delight on repeat. Sharp cheddar cheese, butter, and fire-roasted poblano peppers add explosive flavor to this filling side dish.

02 of 14 Andouille and Poblano Quesadillas View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Diced Andouille sausage and poblano pepper make the perfect pairing in this bold Tex-Mex recipe. Top the quesadilla wedges with sour cream and salsa for a balanced bite.

03 of 14 Grilled Poblano Queso Dip View Recipe Erica Schwarz Poblano peppers join cream cheese, Monterey Jack, and minced onion in this mouthwatering dip recipe. Add more cayenne or red pepper flakes to turn up the heat on this mild dish.

04 of 14 Creamy Poblano Mac & Cheese View Recipe "I used what I had — green pepper, grape tomatoes, onion, shredded Mexican cheese blend from Costco, seasoned minced garlic from jar," says reviewer Kate. Baked in casserole dish, topped with panko breadcrumbs, drizzled with melted butter, and sprinkled with dried cilantro. This is a real winner."

05 of 14 Rajas Poblanas (Poblano Strips) View Recipe Allrecipes Magazine This creamy, super savory recipe can act as filling for a flour tortilla or a side dish for grilled chicken. Create cozy, repeat-worthy flavor in under an hour with this tasty offering from home cook gem.

06 of 14 Chiles en Nogada (Mexican Stuffed Poblano Peppers in Walnut Sauce) View Recipe Roasted chiles are stuffed with spiced pork and a creamy walnut sauce in this classic Mexican dish. Garnish with bright pomegranate arils and fresh parsley for a deliciously fun pop of color.

07 of 14 Baked Beef Chiles Rellenos Casserole View Recipe EmmLee "This spicy beef and poblano pepper casserole is super-easy, delicious, and a low-carb version of chiles rellenos," says recipe creator EmmLee. "Serve with dollops of low-fat sour cream and pico de gallo or salsa."

08 of 14 Poblano and Cheese Tamales (Tamales de Rajas con Queso) View Recipe Pam Serve homemade tamales made with lard, fresh herbs, and velvety Monterey Jack cheese. Our community of home cooks loves the comforting richness of this authentic crowdpleaser.

09 of 14 Poblano Corn Chowder View Recipe Helene Dang / Getty Images This decadently creamy chowder combines diced poblano peppers with corn, celery, and shrimp for a filling starter or main dish. You'll love the spicy-sweet taste of this 5-star recipe.

10 of 14 Poblano Rice View Recipe Soup Loving Nicole Try this easy, 6-ingredient poblano rice for a pantry-friendly side dish anytime. Chicken broth and onion powder add savory depth, while the peppers lend an earthy sweetness.

11 of 14 Instant Pot® Brisket Barbacoa with Poblano Peppers and Onions View Recipe Tender beef brisket is taken to new heights with the bold flavors of adobo sauce, orange juice, and poblano peppers. Use the succulent shredded meat in tacos, salads, or nachos for a hearty bite.

12 of 14 Fire-Roasted Poblano Salsa View Recipe "Roasting the veggies over an open fire brings a nice smoky flavor to this quick salsa," shares Allstar recipe creator France C. "Excellent with tortilla chips or served over fish tacos. Can easily be adjusted to be mild or spicy by leaving in or removing the jalapeno seeds."