Dear Pizza Hut: We Want This New Pizza Flavor Nationwide, Please

We knew this spicy pizza was too good to be true.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023
A pizza hut store front on a red background with polka dot pattern.
Photo:

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has just become the first national chain to create a pizza using one very trendy ingredient: pickles. Yep, Pizza Hut is adding the tangy topping to an all-new Pickle Pizza for all you pickle lovers out there—it turns out no one does out-pizza the Hut.

The Pickle Pizza is complete with a Buttermilk Ranch sauce, cheese, breaded Nashville Hot chicken, sliced white onions, spicy dill pickles, and a drizzle of more ranch. The new creation sounds like a dream come true for Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich and pickle fans alike.

However, we’re going to have to wake you from this dream because the Pickle Pizza is not a nationwide menu item—whomp, whomp. We knew it was too good to be true. 

Pizza Hut's Pickle Pizza

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut’s Pickle Pizza is only available at one Pizza Hut store for one weekend. The Pickle Pizza will be sold at the Pizza Hut located at 932 8th Avenue in New York City from June 9-11 while supplies last. 

So, if you happen to live in NYC and want to venture to the 8th Avenue location to live out the Pickle Pizza dream on behalf of all of us, you’ll have to act fast because once it’s gone, it’s gone.

It's exclusively available for carryout orders and must be ordered in-restaurant, where it will be sold for $17.99.

We can only hope that this limited offering is just a test for a larger Pickle Pizza drop at restaurants nationwide later this year. So, let this be our formal plea to Pizza Hut: please, bring the Pickle Pizza to all stores because we promise we will order it!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Pizza Hut restaurant
Dear Pizza Hut: Please Bring Back These Nostalgic Favorites
The Rao's Homemade Logo on a teal and yellow background.
Rao’s Is Introducing 5 New Products This Summer
A pizza hut store front on a red background with polka dot pattern.
Pizza Hut Is Giving Away Free Pizzas This Week
Sam's Club sign on a tone on tone blue background.
Sam’s Club's New Limited-Time Snack Is So Good You'll Be Opening the Bag in the Checkout Line
the panda express logo on a white burst graphic on red background
Panda Express Is Testing a New Menu Item—and We Want To Try It ASAP
the Dairy Queen DQ logo in a blue burst on teal background
Just In: Dairy Queen Has a New Blizzard Flavor Coming in June
a bowl of ice cream with a hidden pint on a blue background
Blue Bell Just Released a New Flavor We Can’t Wait to Try
Someone reaching for a yogurt on the refrigerator shelves at Trader Joe's
I’m a Food Editor and I Think This Is Trader Joe’s Best Seasonal Snack of All Time
A modern-day Pizza Hut storefront.
Pizza Hut Just Launched a Throwback Hat—And I Hate That I Want It
Aldi logo on a yellow background
Hey Aldi, We Want This Viral Aldi Find in the States ASAP!
Subway-Footlong-Sandwich-and-Lays-Potato-Chip-Footlong
Dear Subway: We Need This Mega-Chip Released Nationwide ASAP
Straight on view of Starbucks storefront
Starbucks Employees Are Buzzing About a New Rumored Flavor Coming Soon—Here's What We Know
Aldi Storefront
We Got a Sneak Peek at Aldi’s New March Products—Here Are the 10 We Can’t Wait To Buy
Velveeta logo on a yellow and blue background
Velveeta Just Released a New Dessert and We Have Thoughts
McDonald's Sign
Hey McDonald's: Please Bring These Menu Items Back to the U.S.
Overhead shot of a box of cookies with a colorful Happy Mother's Day message
Dining Out for Mother's Day? Check Out These Deals