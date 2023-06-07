Dear Pizza Hut: We Want This New Pizza Flavor Nationwide, Please

Pizza Hut has just become the first national chain to create a pizza using one very trendy ingredient: pickles. Yep, Pizza Hut is adding the tangy topping to an all-new Pickle Pizza for all you pickle lovers out there—it turns out no one does out-pizza the Hut.

The Pickle Pizza is complete with a Buttermilk Ranch sauce, cheese, breaded Nashville Hot chicken, sliced white onions, spicy dill pickles, and a drizzle of more ranch. The new creation sounds like a dream come true for Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich and pickle fans alike.

However, we’re going to have to wake you from this dream because the Pickle Pizza is not a nationwide menu item—whomp, whomp. We knew it was too good to be true.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut’s Pickle Pizza is only available at one Pizza Hut store for one weekend. The Pickle Pizza will be sold at the Pizza Hut located at 932 8th Avenue in New York City from June 9-11 while supplies last.

So, if you happen to live in NYC and want to venture to the 8th Avenue location to live out the Pickle Pizza dream on behalf of all of us, you’ll have to act fast because once it’s gone, it’s gone.

It's exclusively available for carryout orders and must be ordered in-restaurant, where it will be sold for $17.99.

We can only hope that this limited offering is just a test for a larger Pickle Pizza drop at restaurants nationwide later this year. So, let this be our formal plea to Pizza Hut: please, bring the Pickle Pizza to all stores because we promise we will order it!