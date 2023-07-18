Pizza Hut Is Making This Viral Food Trend a Menu Item

If there’s one thing we know our fair share about, it’s viral food trends. Whether it be the pickle dog, a new beer cocktail, or the latest frozen dessert, we’re constantly searching for new recipes and products to try. There’s one internet-famous food that has consistently taken social media by storm with dozens of recipes, food mashups, and even brand partnership products: hot honey.

Hot honey—which is honey that's been steeped or infused with hot peppers—is taking over the food world. From hot honey-drizzled foods like pizza and roasted veggies, to products including hot honey potato chips and hot honey cider, people can’t get enough of the sweet-and-spicy combo.

Well now Pizza Hut is getting in on the hot honey craze by adding two new items to its menu: Hot Honey Pizza and Hot Honey Wings. Look, we know you want to try them—here's how.

Pizza Hut Is Adding Hot Honey Pizza to Its Menu

Pizza Hut

To make these two new menu items, Pizza Hut actually developed its own signature hot honey. The hot honey is drizzled over Pizza Hut's Hot Honey Pizza—complete with pepperoni "cups" to hold the sweet-spicy sauce in—and used to double coat the Hot Honey Wings, which are available in both bone-in and boneless varieties.

Starting July 18, Pizza Hut will begin selling its all-new hot honey menu items in select markets for a limited time. The pizza chain will start by running these items in two test markets: Dallas and Cleveland. Customers in those cities can order in-store, online, and in-app, while supplies last.

The Hot Honey Pizza will start at $11.99, and the Hot Honey Wings will start at $5.99 for six wings. If the test run is successful (our fingers are crossed), Pizza Hut will likely bring the hot honey offerings to restaurants nationwide.

So, if you’re in Cleveland or Dallas, please be sure to give the pizza and wings a try so that we, too, can taste the sweet, spicy, and savory flavors of Pizza Hut’s new hot honey.