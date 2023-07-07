Pitmaster Potato Salad

0 Photos

Cooking the potatoes over hot coals sets this pitmaster potato salad apart from all others. Charring the potatoes this way, the potatoes become earthy, sweet, and rich, and a careful choice of dressing and the other ingredients produces the most delicious version of potato salad ever.

By Chef John
Published on July 7, 2023
Prep Time:
30 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Chill Time:
4 hrs
Cool Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
5 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Potatoes:

  • 2 1/4 pounds large Yukon gold potatoes

Dressing:

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

  • 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper

Salad:

  • 1/4 cup diced red onion

  • 1/4 cup diced celery

  • 1/4 cup diced dill pickles

  • 1/4 cup diced roasted sweet red peppers

  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced chives or green onion

Directions

  1. Nest potatoes directly in hot coals in a charcoal grill. Surround potatoes with coals for even roasting. Roast until charred, 6 to 7 minutes. Turn potatoes and continue to roast until deeply charred outside and tender inside, 6 to 7 minutes more.

  2. Remove potatoes to a bowl, cover with foil, and let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour, or preferably overnight.

  3. Combine Dijon mustard, cider vinegar, rice wine vinegar, vegetable oil, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper in a bowl for the dressing and whisk thoroughly.

  4. Scrape, peel, or cut off any fully charred surface of potato, leaving some dark brown bits for a deeper flavor. Cut potatoes into 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch size pieces.

  5. Add potatoes to dressing, along with red onion, celery, dill pickles, and red peppers. Toss well with a spatula until evenly mixed. Cover; refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving, or up to overnight. 

  6. Add chives, mix well, and season to taste with salt and pepper before serving.

    White bowl of potato salad with chive and red pepper on blue and white striped napkin

    Chef John

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

211 Calories
9g Fat
29g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 211
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 1g 4%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 376mg 16%
Total Carbohydrate 29g 11%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 4g
Vitamin C 22mg 108%
Calcium 38mg 3%
Iron 2mg 9%
Potassium 751mg 16%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

