We Can’t Decide if We Love or Hate This New Pillsbury Product

Using store-bought shortcuts here and there can be a lifesaver—even avid home cooks will tell you that. And you can’t tell us that certain store-bought items like crescent rolls and cookies aren't delicious.

Pillsbury has been making these beloved shortcuts for more than 150 years now—is there really anything that we don’t trust the Doughboy to make? We’ll certainly never knock Pillsbury’s adorable ready-to-bake seasonal cookies or its gooey cinnamon rolls.

However, Pillsbury’s newest creation has us scratching our heads a bit. The company is rolling out a brand-new baking item to join its robust line of ready-to-make cookie dough, pie crusts, and biscuits. Now Pillsbury is stepping into the world of quick bread with its Banana Bread Batter.

Pillsbury

Yes, that’s right, Pillsbury is going to be selling Banana Bread Batter logs that you just cut, squeeze into a pan, and bake. According to Pillsbury, the batter is made with real bananas and will give you freshly baked banana bread in about 60 to 70 minutes—no mixing or measuring required.

While this idea sounds great in theory, we’re not sure how to feel about a log of batter just sitting on the grocery store shelf. You can prep cookie dough days in advance, but batter needs to be made the same day you plan to use it. Obviously, Pillsbury products have preservatives to keep them shelf-stable, but something about storing a package of gloopy batter feels weird.

Maybe we're skeptical because we’ve never before had the opportunity to use a pre-made batter like this one. The people who first saw refrigerated cookie dough probably thought it was weird too.

On the other hand, this new creation is genius when you’re in a pinch. While many of us have bananas lying around at all times, they’re not always ready to be made into bread. Even if they are, maybe you had them planned for another banana recipe. Maybe you're just short on time. So, having a package of batter in your fridge can certainly be handy when you’re craving banana bread.

If you’re ready to try Pillsbury’s new innovation, you’re in luck. It’s already available in Albertsons, Safeway, and Publix stores nationwide and will be rolling out to more retailers mid-July. It's priced at around $6.74.

If you can’t get your hands on the ready-to-bake batter just yet, then we guess you’ll have to stick with making our Banana Banana Bread the old-fashioned way.