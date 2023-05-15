Want to Win a Year’s Supply of Free Eggs? Here’s How

Yes, really.

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Published on May 15, 2023
In case you’re not on the pasta-making side of TikTok (which you’re missing out on if you’re not), then you might have never heard of Peters Pasta. Ryan Peters, a Pittsburgh-based chef and the founder of Peters Pasta, has been sharing a series where he makes a batch of pasta—but the egg yolks double every time.

The “Double the Yolk” series started in January with one yolk. The most recent batch was made with 4,096 egg yolks, which were donated by Happy Egg, and yielded over 300 pounds of pasta that Peters donated to local food banks and organizations around Pittsburgh. He also donated the egg whites to a local bakery and the shells to a community center for garden compost.

Now, it’s no secret that eggs are expensive right now, which is why Peters not only teamed up with Happy Egg to make the 4,096-egg pasta but also to give away a year’s worth of eggs to two lucky winners.

How to Win a Year’s Supply of Eggs

To win a year’s supply of Happy Egg’s eggs, you’ll need to enter via Instagram or TikTok—or both—by following both Peters and Happy Egg and tagging one or more friends in the comments (the more people you tag, the more entries you get). One winner will be selected from each platform.

The giveaway runs through May 18 at 11:59 p.m. CST and winners will be selected at random and contacted by Happy Egg on May 19. Good luck!

