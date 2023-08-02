Recipes Desserts Chocolate Dessert Recipes Peanut Butter Snickers Bites Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos These peanut butter snickers bites are so good and much better than the candy bar. They are the perfect balance of sweet and salty and you can make them easily at home! By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 2 mins Freeze Time: 4 hrs Total Time: 4 hrs 17 mins Servings: 12 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (12 oz. bag) semi-sweet chocolate chips 1 tablespoon coconut oil 1 cup peanut butter 3/4 cup thick caramel sauce or dulce de leche 1/2 cup peanuts, roughly chopped Directions Place chocolate chips in a a microwave safe bowl. Microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between, until chocolate is melted and smooth. Stir in coconut oil until melted and well incorporated. Spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons chocolate each into 12 ice cube molds. Place peanut butter in a ziplock bag and pipe about 1 1/2 teaspoons over the chocolate. Top with the same amount of caramel and divide peanuts evenly over the tops of the caramel. Top each one with remaining melted chocolate. Place ice cube tray in freezer for 4 hours or overnight. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 353 Calories 23g Fat 36g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 353 % Daily Value * Total Fat 23g 30% Saturated Fat 8g 42% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 200mg 9% Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Total Sugars 29g Protein 8g Vitamin C 0mg 1% Calcium 34mg 3% Iron 1mg 8% Potassium 283mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Peanut Butter Snickers Bites