Peanut Butter Snickers Bites

These peanut butter snickers bites are so good and much better than the candy bar. They are the perfect balance of sweet and salty and you can make them easily at home!

By
Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Published on August 2, 2023
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
2 mins
Freeze Time:
4 hrs
Total Time:
4 hrs 17 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

  • 1 (12 oz. bag) semi-sweet chocolate chips

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil

  • 1 cup peanut butter

  • 3/4 cup thick caramel sauce or dulce de leche

  • 1/2 cup peanuts, roughly chopped

Directions

  1. Place chocolate chips in a a microwave safe bowl. Microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between, until chocolate is melted and smooth. Stir in coconut oil until melted and well incorporated.

  2. Spoon about 1 1/2 teaspoons chocolate each into 12 ice cube molds. 

  3. Place peanut butter in a ziplock bag and pipe about 1 1/2 teaspoons over the chocolate.  Top with the same amount of caramel and divide peanuts evenly over the tops of the caramel. Top each one with remaining melted chocolate. 

  4. Place ice cube tray in freezer for 4 hours or overnight. 

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

353 Calories
23g Fat
36g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 353
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 23g 30%
Saturated Fat 8g 42%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 200mg 9%
Total Carbohydrate 36g 13%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Total Sugars 29g
Protein 8g
Vitamin C 0mg 1%
Calcium 34mg 3%
Iron 1mg 8%
Potassium 283mg 6%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

