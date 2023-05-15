Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Cereals Oatmeal Recipes This Protein-Packed Peanut Butter Oatmeal Is the Perfect Way to Start Your Day 5.0 (1) 1 Review 2 Photos This quick and easy peanut butter oatmeal, flavored with cinnamon and vanilla and topped with honey and walnuts, can be customized to your taste. By TheDailyGourmet Updated on June 7, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo 2 Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 1 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup 1% milk 1 tablespoon superfine sugar 1 pinch salt 1 pinch cinnamon 1/2 cup oats 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 tablespoon freshly ground peanut butter 2 teaspoons warmed honey 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts (optional) Directions Combine milk, sugar, and salt in a saucepan over medium-low heat and bring to a simmer. Add cinnamon and oats. Cook over medium-low heat until oats are tender with a bite, about 5 minutes. Use a long spoon to stir, and adjust heat to prevent splattering. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and peanut butter. Serve in a large bowl, and top with honey and walnuts. Cook's Note: I make my own peanut butter by dumping peanuts in my Vitamix, and blending until smooth. Try to find peanut butter with peanuts and salt as the only ingredients. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 449 Calories 13g Fat 68g Carbs 17g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 449 % Daily Value * Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 4g 18% Cholesterol 12mg 4% Sodium 319mg 14% Total Carbohydrate 68g 25% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 38g Protein 17g Vitamin C 0mg 0% Calcium 338mg 26% Iron 2mg 12% Potassium 620mg 13% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of This Protein-Packed Peanut Butter Oatmeal Is the Perfect Way to Start Your Day