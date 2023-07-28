Peach Fritters:

Add cubed peaches to a bowl and toss well with 2 tablespoons sugar. Coverand let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Peaches will release their juice and a syrup will form at the bottom of the bowl.

Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Stir vanilla extract, nutmeg, cinnamon, and panko breadcrumbs into peaches. Add self-rising flour and stir until batter is no longer dry or sticky but fully moistened, about 1 minute. Rest batter for 3 to 5 minutes before frying.

Transfer 6 heaping spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil, and fry for 90 seconds. Carefully tip fritters over to the other side and fry 90 seconds more. Flip again, and cook 1 minute more.

Remove to cool on a rack until just barely warm.

To make Bourbon syrup, combine 1/4 cup sugar, water, and Bourbon in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Boil for 1 minute, and remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. (You can make syrup ahead and refrigerate until needed. This is a very light syrup, so if you want something a little thicker you can boil for an extra minute.)