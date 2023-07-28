Peach Fritters

Making fresh peach fritters with chunks of peaches in a peach batter instead of chunks of peaches in a plain batter changes everything. These fritters are pure peach goodness. Serve with vanilla ice cream and an optional Bourbon whiskey simple syrup.

By Chef John
Published on July 28, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Stand Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Peach Fritters:

  • 1 generous cup cubed fresh peach (about 1 very large, or 2 small peaches)

  • 2 tablespoons white sugar

  • 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg

  • 1 pinch ground cinnamon

  • 1 tablespoon panko breadcrumbs

  • 1/2 cup self-rising flour

Bourbon Simple Syrup (Optional):

  • 1/4 cup white sugar

  • 2 tablespoons water

  • 1 tablespoon Bourbon whiskey

Directions

  1. Add cubed peaches to a bowl and toss well with 2 tablespoons sugar. Coverand let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Peaches will release their juice and a syrup will form at the bottom of the bowl. 

  2. Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  3. Stir vanilla extract, nutmeg, cinnamon, and panko breadcrumbs into peaches. Add self-rising flour and stir until batter is no longer dry or sticky but fully moistened, about 1 minute. Rest batter for 3 to 5 minutes before frying. 

  4. Transfer 6 heaping spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil, and fry for 90 seconds. Carefully tip fritters over to the other side and fry 90 seconds more. Flip again, and cook 1 minute more. 

  5. Remove to cool on a rack until just barely warm.

  6. To make Bourbon syrup, combine 1/4 cup sugar, water, and Bourbon in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Boil for 1 minute, and remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. (You can make syrup ahead and refrigerate until needed. This is a very light syrup, so if you want something a little thicker you can boil for an extra minute.)

  7. Serve fritters with vanilla ice cream and Bourbon syrup.

    three golden-brown peach fritters in a clear dessert bowl with a scoop of ice cream and a mint sprig

    Chef John

    Cook's Notes:

    You can use frozen or canned peaches if fresh peaches aren't available. If using frozen peaches, thaw and drain very well and chop before sugaring. If using canned peaches, skip the sugar and just add a few tablespoons of the syrup from the can to chopped peaches.

    From the Editor

    If you don't have self-rising flour, it is easy to make at home. Sift 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt together, then measure out the amount you need for the recipe.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

104 Calories
0g Fat
24g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 104
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g 0%
Saturated Fat 0g 0%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 133mg 6%
Total Carbohydrate 24g 9%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Total Sugars 15g
Protein 1g
Vitamin C 2mg 8%
Calcium 39mg 3%
Iron 1mg 3%
Potassium 65mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

