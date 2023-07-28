Recipes Desserts Fruit Desserts Peach Dessert Recipes Peach Fritters Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Making fresh peach fritters with chunks of peaches in a peach batter instead of chunks of peaches in a plain batter changes everything. These fritters are pure peach goodness. Serve with vanilla ice cream and an optional Bourbon whiskey simple syrup. By Chef John Published on July 28, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Stand Time: 30 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Peach Fritters: 1 generous cup cubed fresh peach (about 1 very large, or 2 small peaches) 2 tablespoons white sugar 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 pinch ground nutmeg 1 pinch ground cinnamon 1 tablespoon panko breadcrumbs 1/2 cup self-rising flour Bourbon Simple Syrup (Optional): 1/4 cup white sugar 2 tablespoons water 1 tablespoon Bourbon whiskey Directions Add cubed peaches to a bowl and toss well with 2 tablespoons sugar. Coverand let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Peaches will release their juice and a syrup will form at the bottom of the bowl. Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Stir vanilla extract, nutmeg, cinnamon, and panko breadcrumbs into peaches. Add self-rising flour and stir until batter is no longer dry or sticky but fully moistened, about 1 minute. Rest batter for 3 to 5 minutes before frying. Transfer 6 heaping spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil, and fry for 90 seconds. Carefully tip fritters over to the other side and fry 90 seconds more. Flip again, and cook 1 minute more. Remove to cool on a rack until just barely warm. To make Bourbon syrup, combine 1/4 cup sugar, water, and Bourbon in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Boil for 1 minute, and remove from heat. Cool to room temperature. (You can make syrup ahead and refrigerate until needed. This is a very light syrup, so if you want something a little thicker you can boil for an extra minute.) Serve fritters with vanilla ice cream and Bourbon syrup. Chef John Cook's Notes: You can use frozen or canned peaches if fresh peaches aren't available. If using frozen peaches, thaw and drain very well and chop before sugaring. If using canned peaches, skip the sugar and just add a few tablespoons of the syrup from the can to chopped peaches. From the Editor If you don't have self-rising flour, it is easy to make at home. Sift 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt together, then measure out the amount you need for the recipe. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 104 Calories 0g Fat 24g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 104 % Daily Value * Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 133mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Total Sugars 15g Protein 1g Vitamin C 2mg 8% Calcium 39mg 3% Iron 1mg 3% Potassium 65mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Peach Fritters