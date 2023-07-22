Sweeten Your Summer With Homemade Peach Crumble

This peach crumble is one of our favorite desserts. It’s best served warm with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, or a splash of heavy whipping cream.

By
Yolanda Gutierrez
Yolanda Gutierrez
Yolanda Gutierrez
Yoly loves to cook and bake and is an avid member of the Allrecipes Allstars, where she has shared countless original recipes and food photos.
Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023
white bowl with golden peach crisp topped with whipped cream and mint
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

Peaches:

  • 6 cups peeled, sliced fresh peaches

  • 1/4 cup brown sugar

  • 3 tablespoons flour

  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Crumble:

  • 1 cup flour

  • 1 cup sugar

  • 1 teaspoon baking powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

  • 1 large egg

  • 1/2 cup butter, melted

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 2-1/2 quart baking dish.

  2. Place peaches in the prepared baking dish. Combine brown sugar, 3 tablespoons flour, lemon juice, lemon zest, and cinnamon; sprinkle over peaches.

  3. Combine 1 cup flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg. Stir in egg and mix until mixture has pea-sized crumbles. Sprinkle mixture over peaches. Pour butter evenly over crumbles.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven until the top is lightly browned, 37 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

274 Calories
10g Fat
45g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Calories 274
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 43mg 14%
Sodium 184mg 8%
Total Carbohydrate 45g 16%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 32g
Protein 3g
Vitamin C 6mg 32%
Calcium 46mg 4%
Iron 1mg 6%
Potassium 209mg 4%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

