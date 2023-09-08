PB&J Stuffed French Toast

A mashup of two favorites: PB&J and French toast. Ready in a few minutes, this stuffed French toast is simply delicious, just like peanut butter and jelly.

Updated on September 8, 2023
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
8 mins
Total Time:
18 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 8 thick slices brioche bread

  • 1/4 cup peanut butter

  • 1/4 cup jelly

  • 3 large eggs

  • 1/2 cup whole milk

  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

  • 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, divided

  • 1/2 tablespoon powdered sugar, or to taste (for dusting)

Directions

  1. Spread 1 tablespoon peanut butter over the center of 4 slices of bread, taking care not to spread it all the way to the edges. Repeat with remaining bread slices and jelly.  Place peanut butter slices on top of the jelly slices to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.  

  2. Whisk eggs, milk, and cinnamon together in a shallow dish until well combined.  Place one sandwich in egg mixture, allowing it to soak through just slightly.  Flip and repeat. 

  3. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat.  Place sandwich into skillet and cook until golden and lightly toasted, about 4 minutes.  Flip and repeat until egg is cooked through and the sandwich is toasted on both sides.  Repeat with the remaining sandwiches,  egg mixture, and butter. 

  4. Dust with powdered sugar and serve immediately. 

    PB&J French Toast sandwich dusted with powdered sugar

    Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

840 Calories
50g Fat
79g Carbs
22g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 840
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 50g 64%
Saturated Fat 25g 126%
Cholesterol 370mg 123%
Sodium 816mg 35%
Total Carbohydrate 79g 29%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Total Sugars 22g
Protein 22g
Vitamin C 0mg 1%
Calcium 124mg 10%
Iron 5mg 27%
Potassium 358mg 8%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

