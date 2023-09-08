Recipes Breakfast and Brunch French Toast Recipes PB&J Stuffed French Toast Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A mashup of two favorites: PB&J and French toast. Ready in a few minutes, this stuffed French toast is simply delicious, just like peanut butter and jelly. By Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Updated on September 8, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 8 mins Total Time: 18 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 thick slices brioche bread 1/4 cup peanut butter 1/4 cup jelly 3 large eggs 1/2 cup whole milk 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, divided 1/2 tablespoon powdered sugar, or to taste (for dusting) Directions Spread 1 tablespoon peanut butter over the center of 4 slices of bread, taking care not to spread it all the way to the edges. Repeat with remaining bread slices and jelly. Place peanut butter slices on top of the jelly slices to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Whisk eggs, milk, and cinnamon together in a shallow dish until well combined. Place one sandwich in egg mixture, allowing it to soak through just slightly. Flip and repeat. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium heat. Place sandwich into skillet and cook until golden and lightly toasted, about 4 minutes. Flip and repeat until egg is cooked through and the sandwich is toasted on both sides. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches, egg mixture, and butter. Dust with powdered sugar and serve immediately. Dotdash Meredith Food Studios I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 840 Calories 50g Fat 79g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 840 % Daily Value * Total Fat 50g 64% Saturated Fat 25g 126% Cholesterol 370mg 123% Sodium 816mg 35% Total Carbohydrate 79g 29% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Total Sugars 22g Protein 22g Vitamin C 0mg 1% Calcium 124mg 10% Iron 5mg 27% Potassium 358mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of PB&J Stuffed French Toast