Recipes Main Dishes Pasta Pesto Pasta Recipes Pasta alla Trapanese (Sicilian Tomato Pesto) Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos I'm excited to share my version of pasta alla Trapanese, featuring Sicily's amazing tomato pesto. I love the green Genovese-style pesto, but when super-sweet cherry tomatoes are in season, I really believe this is the best pesto. By Chef John Published on August 11, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1/2 cup whole roasted almonds 4 cloves garlic 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste 1 cup grated pecorino Romano cheese, plus more to taste 1 cup packed fresh basil leaves 4 mint leaves (optional) 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil 1 pound red cherry tomatoes or red grape tomatoes 1 pound busiate pasta, or other curly shaped pasta, such as fusilli Directions Bring about 2 cups of water to a boil, remove from the heat, and stir in almonds; let sit for 3 to 4 minutes. Drain, and once cool enough to handle, rub skins off with your hands; alternately; transfer drained almonds to a kitchen towel, then fold up the towel and rub almonds until skins come off. Crush sliced garlic with kosher salt in a mortar and pestle into a smooth paste. Alternately, place garlic on a board and sprinkle kosher salt on top; use the flat side of the knife to flatten, mash, and scrape the garlic and salt mixture until it is a smooth paste. Add peeled almonds to the jar of a blender, followed by the cheese, basil, mint, garlic paste, oil, and tomatoes. Add the ingredients in this order, so that the almonds and cheese have a chance to grind before the wetter ingredients mix in. Begin to pulse blender on and off until almonds and cheese are ground, then continue to pulse until remaining ingredients are incorporated. Blend on high until the pesto is as coarse or smooth as you like. Taste for salt, and adjust. Set aside while pasta is cooking. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook busiate pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Transfer pasta into a bowl with a strainer. Reserve starchy cooking liquid. Add about 1/3 cup of the pasta water into the bowl, and then transfer in the pesto, along with a large pinch of salt, and toss to coat. More pasta water can be added to adjust the texture. Once mixed, add another optional handful of cheese, and toss one last time. Serve immediately. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 312 Calories 21g Fat 22g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 312 % Daily Value * Total Fat 21g 27% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 10mg 3% Sodium 348mg 15% Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Total Sugars 2g Protein 9g Vitamin C 9mg 44% Calcium 147mg 11% Iron 1mg 8% Potassium 244mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pasta alla Trapanese (Sicilian Tomato Pesto)