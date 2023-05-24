A Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak Has Been Linked to This Popular Chain Restaurant

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has linked a multi-state Salmonella outbreak to raw cookie dough sold at a popular chain restaurant. Papa Murphy’s take-and-bake cookie dough is believed to have caused the outbreak that has left two individuals hospitalized and many others ill across six states.

Papa Murphy’s sells raw Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and S’mores Bar Dough that is meant to be baked at home and not consumed raw. However, after some consumers ate the raw dough, they became infected with Salmonella.

There have been 18 reports of illnesses in California, Idaho, Missouri, Oregon, Washington, and Utah so far—though the CDC says the true number of sick people could be higher and in more states because some people may never be tested for Salmonella.

The CDC is currently investigating to determine what ingredient caused the outbreak as both raw eggs and raw flour can lead to Salmonella—and raw flour is actually becoming more of a problem for Salmonella outbreaks than raw eggs.

Since the outbreak has been linked to its dough, Papa Murphy’s has stopped selling its raw dough at all restaurants. Additionally, the CDC is urging customers to throw away any Papa Murphy’s cookie dough even if you've already eaten it and did not become sick. After throwing out the contaminated dough, be sure to thoroughly clean any surfaces that the dough may have touched.

The CDC is also advising customers to read cookie dough packaging to determine if it's safe to eat raw. Many cookie doughs are made with unpasteurized eggs and raw flour that can cause both Salmonella and E. coli. Edible cookie dough is made with heat-treated flour and either pasteurized eggs or no eggs at all, which is why it’s safe to eat. So, be sure to read the package to determine if a cookie dough needs to be baked or not.

Salmonella symptoms typically begin between 6 hours and 6 days after eating the bacteria. The most common symptoms include severe diarrhea, fever, dehydration, and severe vomiting. While most people recover within 4 to 7 days, Salmonella can cause more severe symptoms that may require hospitalization—especially in children under age 5, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems.

If you are experiencing any of those symptoms—especially if you’ve eaten raw Papa Murphy’s dough in the past few days—you should contact your healthcare provider immediately.

