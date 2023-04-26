Papa Johns and Doritos Just Released a New Menu Item—and We Tried It First

Plus, it comes with a brand new sauce!

Published on April 26, 2023
We absolutely love when two of our favorite brands team up to create a new product—and there is one brand that’s always seemingly down for a fun and delicious new collab: Doritos. From tacos to popcorn, Doritos is constantly willing to lend its fan-favorite flavors to other companies.

This time it’s Papa Johns that’s partnering with Doritos to release a ranchy flatbread sandwich with the new Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia.

The new calzone-like Papadia is made with Papa Johns flatbread dough coated in Cool Ranch seasoning, stuffed with your choice of filling (like chicken, beef, or steak), cheese and veggies, and a special Doritos Cool Ranch sauce, which comes both on the Papadia and in an additional dipping cup.

Papa Johns Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia

Papa Johns

Papa Johns’ new zesty Cool Ranch Papadia will have an exclusive soft launch for Papa Johns rewards members on May 1. Then, the rest of the nation can try it starting May 4—but, it’ll only be available for a limited time through July 23, so grab it for $7.99 while you can!

We Tried the Cool Ranch Papadia

I was among the first to try the Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia ahead of its launch and it’s certainly worth joining Papa Johns’ loyalty program to try it early. 

Let’s be honest, Cool Ranch is arguably the best Doritos flavor, so anything that features that bold flavor is already a win. Just looking at the Doritos Papadia, you can tell it’s Cool Ranch flavored from the signature red and green seasoning dusted over the crust. 

As soon as the coating-covered crust and Cool Ranch sauce hits your tongue, you immediately feel like you’re eating a Cool Ranch Dorito—which is only made that much better by dipping it in extra Cool Ranch sauce. It has all the traditional flavors you know and love from the Papadia, plus the zesty flavors from your favorite corn chip. 

The best part about the new Papadia is the Cool Ranch seasoning that coats your fingers—just like it does when you eat the real thing. So have some napkins ready—or you can simply lick your fingers clean the old-fashioned way. 

Overall, the Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia is worth a try—even if it’s just for the nostalgic experience of enjoying pizza and Doritos in your best friend’s basement during a sleepover. This time, it’s just all rolled into one.

