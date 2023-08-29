Panera’s New Breakfast Sandwich Combines Two Unexpected Favorites

There really is just something about a breakfast sandwich that hits different. Maybe it’s the idea of all your favorite breakfast items in one portable sandwich or just the wickedly delicious flavors, but we certainly can never pass up a greasy bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted bagel.

Panera obviously has a big stake in the breakfast game—between its fresh-baked bagels and homemade pastries, we know the restaurant’s bakery is its bread and butter (literally). While its breakfast menu is packed with classic sandwiches on brioche, ciabatta, and even the beloved asiago bagel, you’ve never been able to get your sandwich on Panera’s best-seller: the Cinnamon Crunch Bagel.

Panera Adds New Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Cinnamon Crunch Bagel Sandwich

Despite the fact that Panera has a seasonal latte dedicated to the Cinnamon Crunch Bagel—a bagel so popular that Panera sells more than half a million per week—the actual bagel has never been available as more than that, until now. Panera is releasing an all-new Ham, Egg & Cheese on a Cinnamon Crunch Bagel breakfast sandwich.

The new offering, which is the perfect harmony between sweet and savory, will feature black forest ham, aged white Cheddar, scrambled eggs, salt, and pepper on a toasted Cinnamon Crunch Bagel. The new combo hits menus on August 30, but MyPanera menus can try it early, starting August 29.

Panera

The only downside is that, like all Panera’s breakfast items, the sandwich is only available until 10:30 a.m. local time, so if you want to get your hands on the unique Cinnamon Crunch Bagel sandwich, you’ll have to head to Panera early.

And because no Cinnamon Crunch Bagel is complete without its latte counterpart, Panera is bringing back its fan-loved Cinnamon Crunch Latte. The fall drink is an espresso concoction, complete with foamed milk, cinnamon syrup, whipped cream, and, of course, Panera’s Cinnamon Crunch topping. You can grab the latte hot or iced for a limited time starting August 30.

With Starbucks’ new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, Dunkin’s beloved PSL, and now Panera’s new Cinnamon Crunch sandwich and latte, we’re going to be hitting a lot of drive-thrus this fall.

