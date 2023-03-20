Panera Is Giving Away Free Coffee for a Year—Here’s How to Get It

Attention Panera fans and (maybe, more importantly) fans of freebies, we have big news for you. Panera is giving away a year of free coffee this week.

On March 21, the brand is opening its third new New York City location in the past six months. To celebrate this exciting bakery-cafe launch on New York’s Upper East Side, Panera is handing out 500 free subscriptions to its Unlimited Sip Club.

The Unlimited Sip Club, which retails for about $120 per year, gives customers access to free self-serve drinks every two hours. Panera customers can use the membership for free hot or iced coffee, hot or iced tea, Charged Lemonade, and fountain beverages.

Between March 21 and March 25, Panera is giving away 500 free memberships to its Unlimited Sip Club—and all you need to do is visit the new location. The first 100 customers who visit Panera’s Upper East Side location at 1534 3rd Avenue every morning this week will receive a free membership and a reusable Panera travel mug.

There’s no purchase necessary, you just have to bring a disposable cup that you’ll trade in for the reusable mug and free subscription. From there, you can access your subscription in the Panera app and start enjoying the benefits.

If you don’t live in New York but still want to get in on the action, Panera offers one free month subscription to its Unlimited Sip Club to all new subscribers. You can take advantage of this offer in Panera’s app or online.

We don’t know about you, but free coffee always seems to taste a little bit better to us.