Panda Express Just Launched a Rewards Program for the First Time Ever

Here's how to score free food.

Published on May 30, 2023
the panda express logo on a white burst graphic on red background
Photo:

Panda Express/Allrecipes

If your favorite word is also “free,” then listen up because Panda Express just released its first-ever rewards program and there’s a ton of free food to go around. On May 30, Panda Express launched its points-based rewards program, Panda Rewards, for customers to redeem exclusive deals, free upgrades, and (most importantly) free food.

Through Panda Rewards, every purchase earns you Panda Points, which can be redeemed for things like meal upgrades, free Plates, and free Family Meals. You even get a reward just for signing up.

When you sign up for the new rewards program on the Panda Express app or site, you’ll automatically receive a 25% off coupon for your next purchase of $10 or more. After that, every dollar you spend will earn you 10 Panda Points to be redeemed later. And the Rewards Shop is pretty fairly priced too—for spending just $20 at Panda Express, you’ll have enough points to start redeeming.

Panda Express Panda rewards on a phone

Panda Express

Through Panda Rewards, you can redeem: 

  • 200 points to Upgrade to Premium Entree
  • 250 points to Upgrade Bowl to Plate
  • 250 points to Upgrade Plate to Bigger Plate
  • 300 points for Free Small Appetizer
  • 350 points for Free Medium Drink
  • 650 points for Free Medium A La Carte Side
  • 750 points for Free Small A La Carte Entree
  • 850 points for Free Cub Meal
  • 1,250 points for Free Bowl
  • 1,500 points for Free Plate
  • 1,750 points for Free Bigger Plate
  • 5,000 points for Free Family Meal

Aside from the Rewards Shop, members will also receive exclusive deals and gifts every month. When you make your first purchase each month, you’ll be given a Good Fortune Gift, which could range from bonus points and discounts to free food.

And, you can add Panda Express to your list of places to stop on your birthday because with Panda Rewards, you’ll get to select a special birthday gift to celebrate you.

We already know our dinner plans, so, what are you waiting for? It’s free and fast to sign up and if you don’t, you’re quite literally letting free food slip through your fingers!

