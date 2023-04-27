Panda Express Is Testing a New Menu Item—and We Want To Try It ASAP

Panda Express, the popular Chinese-American fast food chain, is testing a brand new menu item that has our staff hoping it becomes a permanent menu staple. Starting April 21, the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen location in Pasadena, CA will exclusively carry the new item, which also happens to be in partnership with the internet's (and one of ours) favorite chili crisp brand.

Panda Express Introduces Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings in Partnership With Fly by Jing

The newest menu item is poised to seriously spice things up at Panda Express, and we're not talking metaphorically. The new Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings feature crispy Wagyu beef-filled dumplings that are wok-tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce that gets an extra kick thanks to Fly By Jing’s Zhong sauce.

The Zhong sauce is a blend of soy sauce, brown sugar, mushrooms, garlic, and a blend of spices. It takes its influence and name from the popular classic Chengdu street snack, Zhong dumplings. According to Fly By Jing's website, it tastes, "sweet, tangy, spicy, and umami-rich all at once."

Fly By Jing, you'll note, is the brand behind our favorite spicy chili crisp, a spicy-crunchy condiment you'll want to put on everything. The brand also recently released a hotly-anticipated chili oil that our editor deemed, "liquid gold."

Needless to say, this is a partnership we can get behind, and we hope the dumplings expand to nationwide availability soon. If you're in Southern California, they'll run as a test menu item from now until June 1, so you have plenty of time to give them a try and spice up your routine.