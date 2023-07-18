This Nifty Tool with 6,800+ Perfect Ratings Strips Corn Off the Cob in ‘Seconds,’ According to Shoppers

My least favorite part of eating corn is removing the kernels. It’s how I prefer to eat it — off the cob — and every time, I struggle to finagle my knife through the fibers, until they end up flying everywhere except on my plate.

If you've struggled with the tedious, time consuming task of removing corn from its cob, I have great news for you. OXO created a nifty tool that'll effortlessly remove them in one fell swoop, and I’m adding it straight to my cart. At just $13, it's a small price to pay for a lifetime of fuss-free summer meals ahead.

Amazon

Buy it: OXO Good Grips Corn Prep Peeler, $13; Amazon

This tool looks like a classic y-shaped vegetable peeler. It’s got a sturdy, thick handle for easy gripping, but the blade at the end of the peeler is where the design is most different. There are two curved stainless steel blades parallel to each other with an opening in between. This design is made to essentially sandwich the kernels as you use it. The teeth in the top blade dig into the cob and release kernels, while the bottom blade, which is smoother, helps stabilize and catch the kernels.

When you use it, it almost looks like you’re peeling a carrot. You lay the cob flat, then glide the tool from top to bottom. Repeat it all around the cob, and et voilà, you have fuss-free pieces that didn’t fly everywhere, and are ready to eat. This peeler is also easy to clean by hand, and it’s dishwasher-safe. In addition, it comes with a small opening at the handle to easily hang it for storing. The tool is also flat and small too (measuring just 0.85- by- 4.25- by- 8.05-inches), so it can fit into any drawer with ease.

Amazon shoppers have given this nifty tool more than 6,800 perfect ratings, namely because it makes a once tedious task infinitely easier. “If you want to take corn off the cob there is no easier way to do it than with this,” one customer wrote in their review. “This thing takes it off in two seconds,” they added. Many recommend leaving a portion of the stem intact, that way you have something to grip onto as you use it.

“This thing cuts right down the cob and moves like a hot knife through butter,” another user wrote. They continued to write that because you keep the cob flat, it comes off in smooth, large sheets and the kernels don’t fly everywhere like they do with a knife. “I swear this is the best kitchen tool I’ve bought in a long time,” a third user wrote, adding, “My sister was making a corn salad and borrowed it and said it saved her so much time.”

With a durable, unique design and thousands of accolades from shoppers, this OXO Corn Peeler is absolutely one to grab for the summer. It’s already in my shopping cart.

At the time of publishing, the price was $13.