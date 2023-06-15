This ‘Perfect Little Tool’ Takes All the Stress Out of Slicing an Avocado, and It’s Only $11

I can’t count the times I have nearly cut myself just trying to do what should be the simple task of slicing an avocado. First you have to halve it, then remove the pit, which is always a perilous operation, but actually removing the avocado from its shell isn’t exactly a walk in the park either.

Put down the knife you usually use to tackle an avocado and pick up this handy tool instead: The OXO 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer. It makes the entire process so much less labor intensive, and right now you can grab one for just $11 at Amazon.

This avocado slicer is actually three tools in one, so it's not only efficient but a space saver as well. The serrated plastic blade on one end splits the avocado in half, eliminating the need for a knife. Use the pitter in the center of the tool to twist out the stubborn pit. And use the other end to scoop the fruit out of the shell in even and uniform slices. All you have to do is make sure the avocado is ripe.

You can rest assured that this tool doesn’t just make slicing an avocado easier, it also cuts down on the chance that you might suffer a knife-related accident in the process. There are no sharp edges to cut yourself on, and it features a no-slip grip, so it stays steady in your hand.

The OXO avocado slicer has legions of fans—just look at the 26,566 five-star ratings it has earned at Amazon. One shopper who called it the “perfect little tool,” wrote that they were “skeptical about the ability of the plastic knife to cut through a tough avocado skin, but it does so easily.” They also added that the pitter “works like a charm.”

Another shopper who eats avocados every week in salads wrote that “nothing has brought [them] more happiness” than this kitchen gadget, which they add “makes it super easy to slice an avocado.”

If avocados are a favorite snack but dismantling one is a kitchen pet-peeve, you need to grab this OXO avocado slicer. At just $11, it’s a great deal on a gadget that will make meal prep so much easier.

