Move Over Stanley: This Is the New 'It' Water Bottle, According to TikTok

And it’s just $27.

By Daniel Modlin
Published on March 19, 2023
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
No matter where you went in the past year, it seemed like there was always someone with a Stanley water bottle. Those tumblers exploded in popularity due to their built-in straw, large size, and cup-holder compatible design. 

But TikTok has recently crowned a new “it” bottle. Not only are users calling them “elite,” and “the best bottle ever,” there’s even more. Right now, it’s on sale and is less expensive than a Stanley, too. 

Buy it: $27 (was $33); Amazon

The Owala FreeSip Bottle initially looks like a tropical sort of bird, but it’s functional beyond the aesthetics. This 32-ounce version has a stainless steel construction and double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. It has a leakproof design so you can toss it in your bag without a worry in the world, and comes in 11 colors to match your style.

But the most innovative part of this bottle, and why so many people love it, is the lid. It has a push-to-open (and close) design, no screwing required, and two different ways to drink. There is a spout, like a classic water bottle, but also there is a built-in straw. It’s completely hidden, but it’s there. 

Beyond going viral on TikTok, Amazon shoppers are in love with this bottle, too. One shopper recommends tossing all of your other bottles because this one “is never going to be replaced.” They say the insulation “deserves its own round of applause,” and that the colors are “amazing.” They’ve had it for almost two years and say they take it “everywhere,” too.

Another fan writes, “If you’ve ever wanted to have your water bottle lay in bed with you and it has a straw feature this is for you.” They love that it “doesn’t leak,” that it’s “super easy to clean,” and that it “comes in cute colors.”

The jury’s out. It’s time you got the new “it” water bottle, and for just $27, it can be yours

At the time of publishing, the price was $27.

