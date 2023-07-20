Food News and Trends Recalls Outshine Fruit Bars Recalled in 14 States The frozen fruit bars contain an undisclosed allergen. By Katy O'Hara Katy O'Hara Katy O'Hara is a food media writer and editor. Her work has appeared online for America's Test Kitchen, Serious Eats, and Allrecipes, and in print for America's Test Kitchen Kids. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 Photo: Outshine/Getty Images/Allrecipes On July 17, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., the company with brands in its portfolio such as Dreyer’s (also known as Edy’s), Outshine, and Häagen-Dazs, issued a voluntary recall of its Outshine No-Sugar-Added Strawberry Fruit Bars after discovering that a limited number of the product may contain an undisclosed milk allergen. The product is available nationally, but the affected product only shipped to stores in fourteen states. The recall only applies to six-count packages of the bars sold at Kroger, Shoprite, and Walmart in specific states. No other Outshine products are included in this recall. The following are the affected stores and states: Kroger VirginiaWest VirginiaOhioKentucky Shoprite MarylandPennsylvanniaVirginiaDelewareNew Jersey Walmart ArkansasMissouriTenneseeMississippiKentuckyAlabamaLouisiana Affected products can be identified with the following information: Batch numbers: LLA317822 and LLA317922UPC: 041548312606Best by date: September 30, 2024 The brand is still investigating the source of the allergen but believes “a faulty valve allowed trace levels of milk to be introduced to the product. At this time, no illnesses have been reported. According to a Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream representative, “The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.” Customers who purchased the recalled item are encouraged to dispose of the product or return it to the store they purchased it for a full refund. Dreyer’s is encouraging customers not to consume the product. If you have questions, customers can contact Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. at dreyers@casupport.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit