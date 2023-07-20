Outshine Fruit Bars Recalled in 14 States

The frozen fruit bars contain an undisclosed allergen.

By
Katy O'Hara
By
Katy O'Hara
Katy O'Hara

Katy O'Hara is a food media writer and editor. Her work has appeared online for America's Test Kitchen, Serious Eats, and Allrecipes, and in print for America's Test Kitchen Kids.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023
fruit ice pops in ice in background with outshine logo and recall sticker in foreground
Photo:

Outshine/Getty Images/Allrecipes

On July 17, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., the company with brands in its portfolio such as Dreyer’s (also known as Edy’s), Outshine, and Häagen-Dazs, issued a voluntary recall of its Outshine No-Sugar-Added Strawberry Fruit Bars after discovering that a limited number of the product may contain an undisclosed milk allergen.

The product is available nationally, but the affected product only shipped to stores in fourteen states. The recall only applies to six-count packages of the bars sold at Kroger, Shoprite, and Walmart in specific states. No other Outshine products are included in this recall.

The following are the affected stores and states:

Kroger

  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Ohio
  • Kentucky

Shoprite

  • Maryland
  • Pennsylvannia
  • Virginia
  • Deleware
  • New Jersey

Walmart

  • Arkansas
  • Missouri
  • Tennesee
  • Mississippi
  • Kentucky
  • Alabama
  • Louisiana

Affected products can be identified with the following information:

  • Batch numbers: LLA317822 and LLA317922
  • UPC: 041548312606
  • Best by date: September 30, 2024

The brand is still investigating the source of the allergen but believes “a faulty valve allowed trace levels of milk to be introduced to the product. At this time, no illnesses have been reported. According to a Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream representative, “The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

Customers who purchased the recalled item are encouraged to dispose of the product or return it to the store they purchased it for a full refund. Dreyer’s is encouraging customers not to consume the product. If you have questions, customers can contact Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. at dreyers@casupport.com.

