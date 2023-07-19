Everyone has their go-to order at their favorite restaurant. Like at Outback Steakhouse, who can say no to a Bloomin’ Onion, Coconut Shrimp, and Filet Mignon? But there’s one Outback menu item that’s still so beloved by fans that they have continued to try to order it even after its discontinuation: the Wedge Salad.

Sure, Outback offers the Aussie Cobb Salad and the Blue Cheese Pecan Chopped Salad, but the Wedge Salad was a fan-favorite up until its discontinuation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're very sorry, wedge salad has been discontinued. As part of our simplified menu during this time, we made the decision to discontinue this one,” Outback Steakhouse tweeted in 2020.

So, if you’re one of the people who’s constantly missing the delicious bacon, blue cheese, and balsamic-topped wedge, we have some great news for you—Outback Steakhouse is bringing it back!

As part of Outback’s new Sweet Heat Season menu, the Wedge Salad will return along with a handful of brand-new menu items. This year, it’s all about sweet and savory, so Outback Steakhouse is releasing a new menu that brings the heat and the sweet.

“We’re excited to offer guests a diverse menu that complements the summer season,” said Becky Boyd, Director of Menu Innovation & Strategy at Bloomin' Brands. “Given Outback’s signature, bold flavors, the ‘swicy’ trend is a natural fit for us and appeals to all our guests because of its balanced flavor profile.”

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse's New Sweet Heat Season Menu

The limited-time menu centers around the trending ingredient, hot honey, which has taken the world by storm this summer (we see you, Pizza Hut Hot Honey Pizza).

Outback’s Sweet Heat Season menu will feature a new Hot Honey ‘Rita, Hot Honey Fried Shrimp appetizer, Grilled Chicken & Hot Honey Fried Shrimp entree, Sirloin & Hot Honey Fried Chicken entree, Filet & Snow Crab entree, and Tim Tam Sundae, and, of course, the returning Wedge Salad.

Outback Steakhouse

The hot honey is the star of the show since Outback developed its own house-made recipe specifically for the menu. The Hot Honey Fried Shrimp and Hot Honey Fried Chicken are both drizzled with the sauce and come with an additional side, so you can add as much as you’d like.

Both the Grilled Chicken & Hot Honey Fried Shrimp and Sirloin & Hot Honey Fried Chicken entrees will come with a steakhouse potato and your choice of side.

Outback Steakhouse

The Filet & Snow Crab entree will include a six-ounce filet and a half pound of snow crab legs, plus a steakhouse potato and side.

Outback’s Wedge Salad is back in full force, complete with tomato, red onion, bacon, homemade blue cheese dressing, and balsamic glaze.

Outback Steakhouse

If you’re looking to enhance your meal with a cocktail, the new Hot Honey ‘Rita is made with Outback’s signature hot honey, tequila, Cointreau, and citrus juice and finished with a cinnamon sugar rim and hot honey-coated dipper to add more heat.

Outback Steakhouse

And no meal is complete without the final course: dessert. Outback’s new Tim Tam Sundae includes vanilla ice cream rolled in Arnott’s Tim Tam cookies, drizzled with chocolate and caramel, and topped with whipped cream, more Tim Tam cookies, and honey-caramel popcorn.

Don’t know what to order first? That’s ok: You have plenty of time. Outback’s Sweet Heat Season menu will run from July 26 through October 31, so you can go back and try the new menu again and again.

Grab your Hot Honey ‘Rita, and let’s cheers to a hot and spicy summer at Outback.