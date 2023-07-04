Our Top 10 New Recipes in 2023 So Far

It is always fun to see which new recipes prove to be most popular with our Allrecipes community. Looking at the first half of 2023, it seems that people are really digging crispy, crunchy breaded coatings for meat, as well as unusual methods for making old classics, like spaghetti and snickerdoodles . We are experimenting with new combinations (smash burgers + tacos = smash burger tacos!) and, as always, seeking out labor-saving tactics that get great dinners and desserts on the table faster than ever. We can't wait to see how the second half of the year goes! Check out the following list of our top 10 new recipes for 2023 so far, and see what you think.

01 of 10 Lemon Chicken Romano View Recipe Kim's Cooking Now This tasty chicken comes together in less than half an hour, with a crispy panko crust and subtle lemon flavor. It uses a combination of frying and baking to ensure the meat cooks through without overbrowning. Avoid overcooking for the juiciest results.

02 of 10 Shrimp Oreganata View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios This popular recipe can be described as shrimp scampi meets chicken parmesan. The shrimp get topped with a fabulously crunchy, cheesy topping, which bakes and broils in the oven until golden brown. It’s a super versatile dish that can be served on its own as an appetizer or as a main with vegetable sides for dinner. Some reviewers served it with pasta or rice.

03 of 10 Smash Burger Taco View Recipe SoupLovingNicole A fun technique that’s sure to garner compliments at the dinner table, these are made by cooking seasoned ground beef on a hot griddle, then smashing it down (smash burger style) with a tortilla. When you flip it over, you add cheese and other toppings, and voilà, a smashed burger taco!

04 of 10 Tom Cruise Cake View Recipe Kim Actor Tom Cruise is said to send this cake to his closest friends every year at Christmas. Now you can make it yourself—and judge whether it deserves its celebrity status. Reviewers seem to think so, describing it as “super moist and nice” and “sweet, but not too sweet.” White chocolate, coconut, and cream cheese make for a dreamy combination.

05 of 10 Pork Schnitzel View Recipe Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Great pork schnitzel follows a basic formula, and this recipe will walk you through the necessary steps to make it. A boneless pork chop is pounded to an even thinness, breaded, and pan-fried until crisp. It’s simple, delicious, and satisfying. No wonder it’s a German classic.

06 of 10 Banana Snickerdoodle Bars View Recipe Kim A sublime combination of banana bread and snickerdoodles, this bar recipe has been described by one reviewer as “the best recipe I’ve found this year.” It has a texture similar to coffee cake, lighter than traditional banana bread with a subtle banana flavor, and does not require any eggs.

07 of 10 Chicken Parmesan Meatballs View Recipe Bibi These meatballs are extra special because they’re coated in panko for a crispy, crunchy crust. They are cooked in the oven and then added to marinara sauce (also in the oven), so you won’t have any oily stovetop messes to clean up. The recipe is quick and easy, and as one commenter said, “the BEST meatballs we have had in a long time!”

08 of 10 Spaghetti all’Assassina (Assassin’s Spaghetti) View Recipe Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Jillian Knox Chances are, you’ve never made pasta like this before. It uses an unusual technique to cook the spaghetti, which involves adding tomato broth to dried noodles in a pan until they’re cooked through. That way, they absorb the liquid and are flavored from within. One commenter said, “This is the bomb.” Others recommended not being afraid to let the spaghetti char in the pan—it makes it even more delicious (if that’s even possible).

09 of 10 Lemon Drizzle Cake View Recipe Chef John If you don’t like complicated baking projects, then this lemon drizzle cake is for you—a recipe for someone who doesn’t like too many steps! Everything gets dumped in a single bowl, mixed, and then baked. The cake is then drizzled with a lemon juice-icing sugar mixture and, ideally, chilled before serving for optimal flavor and texture. Adding extra drizzle results in a moister cake.