More Than 4,000 Shoppers Agree That This Adorable Tool Minces Garlic So Much Faster Than a Knife

Mincing garlic is one of those kitchen tasks very few homecooks volunteer to do. Your hands smell afterwards, your fingers get sticky, and you’ve probably often wondered if there’s a better way. It turns out, there’s a way that’s better, and cuter.

This dracula-shaped garlic crusher, nicknamed Gracula, has more than 4,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and it’s so adorable you will love displaying it in your kitchen. But it gets even better: It’s actually incredibly practical if you despise the time consuming task of mincing garlic with a knife. And, best of all, it’s 40 percent off on Amazon right now.

Gracula isn’t all good looks. It’s easy to use, too. Simply pop the top (its head) off the base, and place a few whole cloves of garlic inside its cape. With a few twists, the fangs protruding from Gracula’s head mince and mash garlic into the perfect size pieces for garlicky shrimp, pasta, potatoes, and any other dish you can dream up. You can even use it to mince ginger and chili peppers.

It’s so much easier to use than a bulky garlic press. A garlic press takes significant hand and wrist strength to operate, it can only handle one clove of garlic at a time, and it takes up more drawer space than its worth. Whereas Gracula measures just 2.95- by 2.95- by 3.35-inches, and can fit snugly almost anywhere in your kitchen. Plus, your garlic press doesn’t grin mischievously at you from the counter.

And if you’ve been using a knife to mince garlic, drop it right now because Amazon shoppers agree that Gracula is so much faster than a knife. While you could spend 15 or 20 minutes bent over a cutting board maneuvering your knife over slippery cloves of garlic to achieve a delicate mince, Gracula takes a fraction of that time. “Minces garlic and ginger in seconds, much faster and easier than using a grater or knife,” wrote one reviewer who uses a spatula to remove all the garlic from inside Gracula.

And if you love to cook with garlic, but chronic pain is stopping you, let Gracula come to the rescue. “I love it because I have arthritis in my hands and this makes it very easy,” another review wrote.

If you think your kitchen could use a dash of cuteness—and a stress-free tool for mincing garlic that won’t hurt your hands—Gracula is the answer. Grab it right now while it’s 40 percent off.

