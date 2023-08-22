Oscar Mayer Just Made Hot Dog Straws and We Can Never Unsee Them

Yes, you read that right.

Published on August 22, 2023
Oscar Mayer hot dog straw
Photo:

Oscar Mayer/Allrecipes

There are plenty of genius internet hacks that we’ve seen and hoped companies would bring to life—then there are others that probably deserve to stay a silly viral moment. Take the hot dog straw you might have seen all over TikTok and Instagram during baseball season last year.

If you don’t know what this cursed “hack” is, you’re probably lucky because you’ll never be able to unsee it, but don’t worry, we’ll show you anyway. In 2022, a viral video captured a baseball fan using a hot dog as a straw to enjoy his beer. The video shows the man poking through a hot dog with a regular straw before plopping the hot dog into his beer and sipping out of it.

The video instantly blew up, with the term “hotdog straw” amassing more than 9 billion views on TikTok alone as dozens of creators tried the method. 

Because many Americans believe that beer and hot dogs belong together—and there isn’t really a more classic baseball field combo—the hot dog straw does make sense. But, just because you can doesn’t always mean that you should.

Now, a year after the video blew up, Oscar Mayer is entering the game by selling a real-life Hot Dog Straw—we’re not kidding. But before you start thinking about how gross (or maybe delicious) an uncooked hot dog in beer might taste, you don’t have to worry about that. Oscar Mayer’s Hot Dog Straw looks like a real hot dog, but it’s actually made out of a food-safe silicone that mimics the feel of an Oscar Mayer hot dog without the salty, meaty taste.

Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw

Oscar Mayer

 “While the viral ‘Hot Dog Straw’ divided the internet, we salute the brave man who paved the way to enjoy his hot dog as he wishes,” said Kelsey Rice, the associate director at Oscar Mayer. “Taking inspiration from a classic Oscar Mayer dog, the silicone Hot Dog Straw is designed for optimal sipping, and we hope it brings a friendly reminder that we don’t need to take enjoying a delicious hot dog seriously. Some things are just meant to be fun.”

The Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw is available to pre-order now on Oscar Mayer’s site, so you’ll soon be able to experience the silliness of drinking through a hot dog. 

Sure, it’s not something we ever thought we’d be seeing in a brand’s online store, but it is going to go down in food history—alongside Mustard Skittles and whipped ranch in a can—as one of the funniest product releases we’ve ever seen.

