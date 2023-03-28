OREO’s New Flavor Is a Must-Try for Chocolate Lovers

Chocolate on chocolate on chocolate—what more could you want?!

March 28, 2023
Yesterday, OREO posted an Instagram teaser of its newest flavor on a background that appeared to be chocolate cake with layer upon layer of chocolate frosting. The only problem was the package (and the actual flavor reveal) was blacked out. Turns out that was a cheeky nod to the flavor itself, which was officially revealed today to be Blackout Cake.

We know what you're thinking: what is Blackout Cake and how does that translate to an OREO cookie? Here's what you need to know about the new chocolate cookies.

A package of OREO Blackout Cake flavored OREO sandwich cookies on a white background.

OREO

For those who don't know, Blackout Cake (also called Brooklyn Blackout Cake) is a decadent chocolate dessert made from layers of devil’s food cake and dark chocolate pudding, coated in chocolate frosting and finished with chocolate cake crumbs. Simply put, it's a chocolate lover's dream come true.

The dessert was born in Brooklyn and dreamed up by a local bakery chain called Ebinger's, which sadly shuttered in the 1970s. The cake was named after the blackouts that Brooklyn residents were required to participate in during World War II to protect the Brooklyn Navy Yard from potential enemy strikes.

Although OREO's new flavor doesn't have Brooklyn in the name, it's undoubtedly an homage to that famous cake. The new cookie features two layers chocolate creme: a Chocolate Cake creme and Dark Chocolate Cake creme. The two are sandwiched between two of OREO's classic chocolate cookies, ensuring each bite is chock-full of chocolate flavor.

The new, limited-edition cookies will be hitting shelves this April, and will be available nationwide wherever OREO is sold, while supplies last.

