Food News and Trends OREO’s New Flavor Is a Must-Try for Chocolate Lovers Chocolate on chocolate on chocolate—what more could you want?! By Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel Instagram Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: OREO/Allrecipes Yesterday, OREO posted an Instagram teaser of its newest flavor on a background that appeared to be chocolate cake with layer upon layer of chocolate frosting. The only problem was the package (and the actual flavor reveal) was blacked out. Turns out that was a cheeky nod to the flavor itself, which was officially revealed today to be Blackout Cake. We know what you're thinking: what is Blackout Cake and how does that translate to an OREO cookie? Here's what you need to know about the new chocolate cookies. OREO For those who don't know, Blackout Cake (also called Brooklyn Blackout Cake) is a decadent chocolate dessert made from layers of devil’s food cake and dark chocolate pudding, coated in chocolate frosting and finished with chocolate cake crumbs. Simply put, it's a chocolate lover's dream come true. The dessert was born in Brooklyn and dreamed up by a local bakery chain called Ebinger's, which sadly shuttered in the 1970s. The cake was named after the blackouts that Brooklyn residents were required to participate in during World War II to protect the Brooklyn Navy Yard from potential enemy strikes. Although OREO's new flavor doesn't have Brooklyn in the name, it's undoubtedly an homage to that famous cake. The new cookie features two layers chocolate creme: a Chocolate Cake creme and Dark Chocolate Cake creme. The two are sandwiched between two of OREO's classic chocolate cookies, ensuring each bite is chock-full of chocolate flavor. The new, limited-edition cookies will be hitting shelves this April, and will be available nationwide wherever OREO is sold, while supplies last. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit