8 Best Onion Substitutes for Every Occasion

Perhaps you're throwing something together before grocery shopping day, or you need to pivot due to a houseguest's allergy. Maybe you've grabbed the final onion in the bag and it's morphed into something unrecognizable.

These suggestions for substitutions might not help you if you were planning on, say, roasting or pickling the onion, in that case only the real thing will do. But if you're simply cooking with it, there are many things that can happily slide into its place.

The Best Substitutes for Onion

Shallot

Shallots are hands-down the best substitute for onions. They're small onions with a mild, delicate, flavor. Toss chopped, sliced, or finely diced shallots in literally anything: soups, sauces, and a host of sauteed dishes. Because of their smaller size, you'll need to use more, but the substitution is still one-for-one.

Leek

Creamy, sweet when cooked, and with a hint of a garlicky punch, these long, green and white stalks are a sophisticated substitution for onions. Using leeks instead of onions will elevate whatever you're cooking (try these skillet pork chops) and make it even better. One large leek will replace one medium onion.

Scallion (Green Onion)

With their milder flavor, scallions work in both cooked and raw applications. These green and white stems are also smaller, so you'll need more of them to get the same amount of onion. In terms of flavor, these will be the most similar, but with an added element of freshness. A heartier recipe like these Cheddar-Onion Drop Biscuits would be great with scallions instead. To switch, 1 medium onion or 1 cup chopped onion is equal to about 6-8 green onions.

Fennel

Fennel looks similar to an onion but packs a punch of rich anise flavor, especially when raw. That sharpness is tempered when cooked, so not only is it a fine onion replacement, but the nuance it brings along with it is lovely, particularly in sauces and gravies. One fennel bulb should have about the same amount of yield as one medium to large onion.

Celery

The blank canvas that is celery is another stand-in for those with an onion allergy. Celery won't have the same taste, but it'll closely mimic the texture. This substitution would be an especially good decision for something like soup, (just not French onion). Use 2-3 celery stalks for every 1 medium onion or one cup chopped onion.

Chives

If you only need a little onion, sprinkle in chives. You'd need a lot of these little green sticks to go tit for tat with onions. So, try and choose recipes where onions are not the star, and don't worry about being precise on the amount of substitution.

Onion Powder

Other veggies aren't the only option — your spice rack can offer a more concentrated solution. Onion powder will certainly succeed in the flavor category, but inevitably the texture will be different, so it would be a good idea to bring in a teammate to help in that area, like celery or carrots. (Try this in a stew, like spicy chicken sweet potato.) Use 1 tablespoon onion powder for every 1 cup chopped onion or one medium onion.

Minced Onion

Dried onion flake, or minced onion, has an excellent onion flavor, but keep in mind when substituting it for fresh onion that the texture will be altered. Like onion powder, consider throwing in something else like celery, carrots, or bell pepper to help on both accounts. 3 tablespoons of dried onion flakes will replace 1 cup chopped onion or one medium onion.