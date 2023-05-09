This Fan-Favorite Goldfish Flavor Is Returning After Selling Out in Hours Last Year

Sure, when you think of seafood you probably think of the bold and herby flavors of Old Bay seasoning, but what about when you think of cheesy Goldfish crackers? Apparently, customers think of Old Bay then too, because when Goldfish released a collab with Old Bay last summer, the product sold out within hours.

We know they’re called goldfish, but we never thought Old Bay-coated Cheddar crackers would rock our world so hard.

So, if you couldn’t get your hands on Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish last year—or simply miss having Old Bay Sesoned Goldfish to snack on—you’re in luck. Goldfish announced it’s bringing the partnership back again this year for another limited-time collab.

Goldfish

Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish combine the 18 herbs and spices of the iconic Old Bay seasoning with the salty, crunchy Goldfish cracker. They were first released in 2022, when they sold out on McCormick’s site within hours, and were incredibly difficult to keep on retail shelves.

Today, bags of Old Bay Goldfish are selling for upwards of $60 on eBay—but, you can hold your bids because Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish will begin rolling out later this month.

However, if you can’t wait for the Goldfish to hit shelves, you can order the crackers early on McCormick’s site starting May 9. But, be warned, there is only a limited supply available, so you’ll have to work fast if you want to score your two bags.

If the Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish sell out online, have no fear, you’ll see them at your local grocery store soon enough. Make sure to stock up on a few bags because who knows when you’ll find them again—our guess is they won’t last long.