Deal Alert: Score Up to 75% Off Top-Brands Before Nordstrom's Massive Spring Sale Ends

Many of us have a running list of items we need for the kitchen, or that we really just want. Either way, both lists are filled with items we haven't grabbed yet. But now's the perfect time to tick off some boxes, especially as we enter spring.

Just in time to ring in those fresh new buds and blooms, Nordstrom's Spring sale is stocked with the kitchen necessities and upgrades we've been yearning for, from durable Staub cast iron Dutch ovens and Le Creuset skillets, to Zwilling knife sets, Nordstrom serving boards, and more.

So, whatever you might have your eye on, there's surely an option for you on sale. And with discounts up to 75 percent off, they'll be hard to pass up. Shop 32 of the best deals from the sale now. But hurry, it ends on April 11.

Nordstrom

Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals

There are tons of cookware pieces on sale right now at Nordstrom, spanning across some of the most coveted brands like Staub, Le Creuset, and Zwilling. Among the list are a few cast iron pieces, and now's the perfect time to grab some if you haven’t yet. You can score this Staub Cocotte, also known as a Dutch oven, for up to half off right now. This particular version is 7-quarts, so it’ll fit anything you plan to cook or bake in it, like large batches of tomato sauce, fresh rhubarb preserves, warm-weather stews, and even soups.

And, with spring officially here, you might be craving some charred proteins, produce, or even sandwiches, and luckily, this grill pan is here to get you there. With a 50 percent or 40 percent off discount on colors like black, cherry, and gray, it’s well worth grabbing. And, if you’re in need of just a simple upgrade for some nonstick pans, those are discounted too, like this 61 percent off set from Zwilling. It comes with an 8-, 10-, and 12-inch skillet, which are perfect for cooking up anything from eggs to family-sized dinners.

Nordstrom

Best Kitchen Tools and Accessories Deals

Aside from cookware, you can also score knives and other kitchen tools or accessories at a lower price. For a steep 60 percent discount and a self-sharpening design, grab this seven-piece set from Zwilling. It comes with all the key pieces you’ll need to prep ingredients, especially as more produce lands in our kitchens this season: A paring knife, serrated utility knife, fine-edge prep knife, bread knife, chef's knife, kitchen shears, and the knife block, which has slots that self-sharpen each blade. For a paired down set with a few essentials, you can grab this 56 percent off cutting board set. Included is a bamboo cutting board, a paring knife, a fine edged knife similar to a chef’s knife, shears, plus a knife sharpener for maintenance. Other essentials, like these green or cream oven mitts and this apron for those who like to keep tidy are also discounted during the sale.

Nordstrom

Best Dinnerware and Serveware Deals

When it comes to Nordstrom, you can’t forget the tableware. They always have tons of options, from big serving bowls, to drinkware sets, and even napkins and tablecloths. This 10-piece set virtually has it all for two people. It comes with two all-purpose dishes, two glasses, and a silverware set for each person. The best part? It’s over 50 percent off right now. If you like to host, or you need a bigger bowl to keep fruits in as they ripen, this serving option is on sale in every color up to 60 percent off. And, to add a pop of color to your tablescape, you can score these embroidered napkins while they’re 75 percent off. Their colorways were made for spring and summer, so now's the perfect time to grab them.