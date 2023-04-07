Food News and Trends Deal Alert: Score Up to 75% Off Top-Brands Before Nordstrom's Massive Spring Sale Ends Shop cast iron from Staub and Le Creuset, plus cookware, knives, and other pieces from brands like Zwilling. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin is an Ecommerce Food Writer with a professional food background and a bachelor's degree in journalism. She previously worked at Insider as a fellow for the Home and Kitchen Reviews team. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on April 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: All Recipes / Reese Herrington Many of us have a running list of items we need for the kitchen, or that we really just want. Either way, both lists are filled with items we haven't grabbed yet. But now's the perfect time to tick off some boxes, especially as we enter spring. Just in time to ring in those fresh new buds and blooms, Nordstrom's Spring sale is stocked with the kitchen necessities and upgrades we've been yearning for, from durable Staub cast iron Dutch ovens and Le Creuset skillets, to Zwilling knife sets, Nordstrom serving boards, and more. So, whatever you might have your eye on, there's surely an option for you on sale. And with discounts up to 75 percent off, they'll be hard to pass up. Shop 32 of the best deals from the sale now. But hurry, it ends on April 11. Nordstrom Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals Zwilling Spirit Polished 8-Inch Fry Pan, $45 (was $81) Staub 3-Piece Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish Set, $100 (was $243) Zwilling Spirit Polished 2-Piece Fry Pan Set, $100 (was $175) Le Creuset 9-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, $100 (was $175) Zwilling Motion 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $100 (was $262) Staub 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, from $300 (was $600) Staub 10-Inch Round Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan, $120 (was $243) Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $180 (was $290) Staub 11-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Fry Pan, $180 (was $357) Staub 18.5-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Griddle, $200 (was $400) Staub 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, from $380 (was $543) Staub 3.5-Quart Glass Lid Brazier, $180 (was $443) Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set, $150 (was $314) There are tons of cookware pieces on sale right now at Nordstrom, spanning across some of the most coveted brands like Staub, Le Creuset, and Zwilling. Among the list are a few cast iron pieces, and now's the perfect time to grab some if you haven’t yet. You can score this Staub Cocotte, also known as a Dutch oven, for up to half off right now. This particular version is 7-quarts, so it’ll fit anything you plan to cook or bake in it, like large batches of tomato sauce, fresh rhubarb preserves, warm-weather stews, and even soups. And, with spring officially here, you might be craving some charred proteins, produce, or even sandwiches, and luckily, this grill pan is here to get you there. With a 50 percent or 40 percent off discount on colors like black, cherry, and gray, it’s well worth grabbing. And, if you’re in need of just a simple upgrade for some nonstick pans, those are discounted too, like this 61 percent off set from Zwilling. It comes with an 8-, 10-, and 12-inch skillet, which are perfect for cooking up anything from eggs to family-sized dinners. Nordstrom Best Kitchen Tools and Accessories Deals Gir Skinny Spatula, $8 (was $10) Material The 5-Piece Table Knife Set, from $36 (was $90) Ferm Living Hale Oven Mitt, $12 (was $29) Zwilling Pro 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block and Cutting Board Set, $390 (was $735) Ferm Living Hale Apron, $22 (was $55) Zwilling 4-Piece Porterhouse Steak Knife Set, $110 (was $220) Zwilling Pro 7-Piece Knife Block Set, $370 (was $692) Henckels Four Star 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set, $300 (was $769) Zwilling Four Star 5-Piece Cutting Board Set, $130 (was $297) Aside from cookware, you can also score knives and other kitchen tools or accessories at a lower price. For a steep 60 percent discount and a self-sharpening design, grab this seven-piece set from Zwilling. It comes with all the key pieces you’ll need to prep ingredients, especially as more produce lands in our kitchens this season: A paring knife, serrated utility knife, fine-edge prep knife, bread knife, chef's knife, kitchen shears, and the knife block, which has slots that self-sharpen each blade. For a paired down set with a few essentials, you can grab this 56 percent off cutting board set. Included is a bamboo cutting board, a paring knife, a fine edged knife similar to a chef’s knife, shears, plus a knife sharpener for maintenance. Other essentials, like these green or cream oven mitts and this apron for those who like to keep tidy are also discounted during the sale. Nordstrom Best Dinnerware and Serveware Deals Fern Living 2-Piece Linen Napkin Set, from $12 (was $29) Nordstrom Marble and Wood Serving Board, $18 (was $39) Material 2.75-Quart reBowl, $15 (was $25) Rigby Stoneware Serving Bowl, from $22 (was $56) Rigby 4-Piece Stoneware Mugs Set, $22 (was $48) Nordstrom Cotton and Linen Tablecloth, $45 (was $99) Lsa Set of 2 Utility Tumblers, $35 (was $58) Misette 4-Piece Embroidered Napkin Set, from $40 (was $160) Leeway Home The Entryway 10-Piece Dinnerware Set, $30 (originally $65) Zwilling Bellasera Satin 45-Piece Flatware Set, $130 (originally $217) When it comes to Nordstrom, you can’t forget the tableware. They always have tons of options, from big serving bowls, to drinkware sets, and even napkins and tablecloths. This 10-piece set virtually has it all for two people. It comes with two all-purpose dishes, two glasses, and a silverware set for each person. The best part? It’s over 50 percent off right now. 