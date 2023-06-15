Noodles & Company Is Introducing 4 New Stuffed Pastas for the First Time in 2 Years

When you’re craving on-the-go pasta for lunch or dinner, there’s no better place to turn than Noodles & Company. The fast-casual restaurant has a huge selection of pasta dishes ranging from mac and cheese and stuffed pasta to Asian-style noodles and high-protein LEANguini—and its already expansive menu is about to get even bigger.

This summer, Noodles is testing four new stuffed pasta dishes—including an all-new ravioli dish.

“When we introduced our original 3-Cheese Tortelloni option in 2021, it quickly became our top-performing test item ever and has remained a guest favorite since becoming a mainstay on our national menu,” said Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. “Since then, Rewards members and guests have asked for more and we’re happy to deliver.”

Noodles & Company

The new menu test will feature two new tortelloni offerings: Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda and 3-Cheese Tortelloni Caprese with Grilled Chicken. Also joining the menu are two first-ever ravioli dishes: Spicy Tomato Cream Sausage Ravioli and Garlic Cream Bacon Carbonara Ravioli. Noodles’ decadent new offerings will be tested in a few markets across the country—Colorado Springs, Chicago, and Columbus, Ohio.

As with all menu tests, customer feedback will determine if the four new dishes make it to the menu. In 2020, Noodles & Company tested its three current stuffed-pasta menu items (3-Cheese Tortelloni Rosa, 3-Cheese Tortelloni Pesto, and Roasted Garlic Cream Tortelloni) in the same regions. Obviously, customers liked them enough to make it to the menu in 2021, but there were three other dishes in that test that didn’t—all three were ravioli.

In the same year, Noodles tested its tortelloni flavors as ravioli—offering Parmigiano Ravioli Rosa, Parmigiano Ravioli Pesto, and Roasted Garlic Cream Ravioli. Customers apparently didn’t like the ravioli as much as the tortelloni because they didn’t make the menu. But, Noodles is back with two innovative dishes that go above and beyond the original ravioli test.

Noodles & Company

Spicy Tomato Cream Sausage Ravioli features Italian sausage and cheese-stuffed ravioli with spicy tomato cream sauce, Parmesan cheese, and parsley. The new Garlic Cream Bacon Carbonara Ravioli features applewood-smoked bacon, four cheeses, and pea-stuffed ravioli sautéed with spinach in a roasted garlic and onion cream sauce.

The new tortellini dishes also take the current offerings up a notch. The new Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda features black pepper tortelloni stuffed with chicken and prosciutto alongside roasted mushrooms and spinach, covered in a smoked Gouda cheese sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and parsley. The new 3-Cheese Tortelloni Caprese with Grilled Chicken sautés three-cheese tortelloni, tomato, and spinach in a mix of balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, and roasted garlic, then tops the dish with grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, and parsley.

If your mouth is watering as badly as mine is right now, and you happen to live in one of the testing regions, head to your local Noodles & Company to try one (or all) of the new dishes. The availability will vary by location, but you can contact your local store or check the Noodles app to determine if your restaurant is testing the stuffed pasta dishes. If you like them, put in a good word so the rest of us can try them too!

