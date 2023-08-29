Recipes Desserts Frozen Dessert Recipes Ice Cream No-Churn Blackberry Ice Cream Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This no-churn blackberry ice cream is without a doubt one of my all-time favorite ways to enjoy fresh blackberries in season. The texture is absolutely perfect - you’ll have no idea you didn’t use a machine, and the fresh blackberries you’ll smash in at the end takes it from great to mind-blowing. By Chef John Updated on August 29, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Chill Time: 1 hr Freeze Time: 4 hrs Total Time: 5 hrs 35 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 pounds fresh blackberries, rinsed and drained, divided 1/3 cup white sugar 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups heavy cream Directions Add 1 1/2 pounds of the blackberries (about 5 cups), sugar, and lemon juice to a saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Use a potato masher to crush berries, and continue to simmer until mixture thickens and reduces by half, about 20 minutes. Heat can be turned up to reduce faster, but will require more careful watching to be sure blackberries do not scorch. Strain blackberry mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl, being sure to get every drop of juice; discard fiber and seeds. Stir sweetened condensed milk and vanilla into the bowl; refrigerate mixture until completely cold, about 1 hour. Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until medium-stiff peaks form. Add half the whipped cream to chilled blackberry mixture; fold in with a whisk until almost all the cream is incorporated. Add remaining whipped cream; use a spatula to gently fold in. Pour mixture into a container, cover, and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours and up to overnight. To serve, add as many of the fresh berries you want to the top, and use an ice cream scoop to mix and smash them into the ice cream as you scoop. Add a few remaining berries on top of each serving. Chef John I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 499 Calories 28g Fat 57g Carbs 9g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 499 % Daily Value * Total Fat 28g 36% Saturated Fat 17g 87% Cholesterol 90mg 30% Sodium 102mg 4% Total Carbohydrate 57g 21% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 52g Protein 9g Vitamin C 26mg 130% Calcium 262mg 20% Iron 1mg 5% Potassium 490mg 10% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of No-Churn Blackberry Ice Cream