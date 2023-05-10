This $13 Tool Can Slice Up an Entire Pineapple in Seconds

As soon as it gets warm enough to lounge in the backyard without a sweater, the urge to sip tropical-themed drinks becomes irresistible. The craving for tart slices of pineapple is probably particularly strong—and not just in your drinks but as a delicious afternoon snack, too. But peeling and slicing a whole pineapple can be a hassle.

Thanks to this convenient pineapple corer you’ll never have to waste money on canned or pre-sliced pineapple again. This tool makes it effortless to slice a whole pineapple into rings, and you’ll be using it all summer long. The best part is, it's only $13 on Amazon right now.

Amazon

Buy it: $13 (was $21); Amazon

Made from a durable stainless steel rod that has a black plastic handle at one end and is serrated on the other, the blade at the bottom is what slices the pineapple into rings. Measuring in at 9.35- by 3.92- by 3.31- inches, it is designed to fit comfortably in most kitchen drawers.

The process for achieving uniform pineapple rings is simple: Just cut off the top of your whole pineapple—there’s no need to attempt to peel off the tough outer skin, which is a huge bonus. Then, push the stainless steel rod down the middle of the pineapple while twisting the plastic handle like a screw.

The twisting motion creates a cylinder of pineapple, which can be released by pulling the plastic handle off the top of the rod, and then cut into slices. When you’re done, the corer is easy to clean with warm water and soap.

One of the most appealing aspects of this tool is that it leaves behind the hallowed out, whole pineapple. Rather than throwing the rest of the pineapple in the trash, you can use it as a vessel for all sorts of tropical drinks. If you’re hosting a party this summer, for instance, your guests will get into the festive spirit right away if they’re offered a piña colada served inside a fresh pineapple.

Of course, it’s also great for providing your loved ones with a snack of fresh fruit, whether you’re playing in the park or lounging at the beach. There’s no need to get up early to deconstruct an entire pineapple. This pineapple corer has a bowl of fresh pineapple ready in just minutes, leaving you to spend more time with your family.

This pineapple corer has earned more than 18,800 perfect ratings on Amazon thanks to the fact that it saves time and money. One shopper who loves fresh pineapple wrote that, “It was always such a chore to prep. Now, with this tool, it takes less than a minute and you're done.”

Another shopper who used to cut up whole pineapples by hand wrote, “This is a great invention that makes it so simple and easy and takes a lot less time and effort.”

A third shopper who uses it to slice pineapples for piña coladas called the corer “efficient,” writing that it produces “even slices of delicious pineapple and no waste.”

If you’re tired of paying extra for pre-sliced pineapple, and the effort of cutting it up by hand just sounds too time consuming, you need this genius pineapple corer. And for just $13 right now, you can grab one in time for summer.

At the time of publishing the price was $13.