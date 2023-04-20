I Tried the New SunnyD Hard Seltzers and They Made My 90s Dreams Come True

In case you haven’t heard, the 90s are back. All those turn-of-the-century favorites you thought had disappeared for good are now back to hit you right in the heartstrings. From Dunkaroos to Lunchables and even Pizza Hut bucket hats, everything old is cool again.



So, it’s only natural that SunnyD, the famed tangy-sweet orange drink and lunchbox treasure, is making a comeback, but this time, the summery delight is for adults only.

“Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product,” shared Ilene Bergenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer of Harvest Hill Beverage Company in an email announcement. “So, we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born.”



I couldn’t tell you the last time I drank SunnyD, but that tangy orange flavor will be forever ingrained in my mind, surrounded by the memories of endless summer pool days, Spongebob marathons, and last-day-of-school pizza parties. The vibrant orange drinks are uniquely thirst-quenching, and those tiny bottles always seem to be empty in one gulp.



If you grew up with SunnyD (calling all true 90’s kids), you’ll never forget that “taste of Florida sunshine” flavor, and that’s exactly what the new hard seltzer unlocks, but in a brilliantly boozy way.

“We have developed something we know adult SunnyD fans and hard seltzer enthusiasts alike will be proud to enjoy,” added Bergenfeld.

One sip and I was sold. The fizzy orange drink immediately separated itself from other players in the category, tasting more like a cocktail-in-a-can than a typical hard seltzer. Likely, that’s because the beverage is made with real fruit juice and real vodka as opposed to malt liquor (which also makes it gluten-free).

You might think it's just a bottled-up screwdriver, but the alcoholic version still has that distinctly ‘sunny’ flavor that separates it from orange juice. And that 'real vodka' is definitely present. Although the logo may remind you of the kid’s drink, the kick of alcohol will snap you back to reality.



Unlike the SunnyDs of your childhood, which include a whopping 12 grams of added sugar per serving, these seltzers have absolutely no added sugar. My only complaint on the flavor is that it's sweetened with stevia, which leaves an unwanted lingering flavor behind—much different from the stick-to-your-teeth kind of sweetness that the childhood drink has. However, that’s a small price to pay in order to avoid a massive sugar crash.

Personally, I’m glad to see the company “grow up” with its customers and give the beloved product a new life. So, if you ask me, I know what I’ll be sipping on poolside this summer.



The 95-calorie sparkling orange drinks have a 4.5% ABV. They'll be sold in a four-pack of 12-ounce slim cans at a suggested retail price of $9.99, while single cans go for just $1.99 all summer long at retailers nationwide and online.

