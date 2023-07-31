Settlers of Catan Just Dropped An Official Cookbook—Here’s What’s Inside

Settlers, I’ve brought you here to share some very exciting news. Catan just added an element to the game that will unite every player in excitement: food. The board game just launched an official Catan cookbook so Catanians far and wide can “embark on a culinary adventure.” And yeah, I’m kind of geeking out.



If you don’t know anything about Settlers of Catan, you probably haven’t even read this far, but you should know it’s a best-selling board game with a passionate fan following. Created by Klaus Teuber in 1995, the game is a worldwide favorite revolving around resource management, strategy, and negotiation. Players take on the roles of settlers on the fictional island of Catan, where the only resources are wood, brick, wheat, ore, and sheep. Still following?



Basically, this game can take hours (even days if you need a break), and players know that it’s nearly impossible to achieve longest road on an empty stomach. Plus, tensions can get high, so nobody wants a hangry player at the table. The official cookbook is here to satisfy your mid-Catan cravings and help you host the most epic game night yet.



What’s in the Official Catan Cookbook?

No, it’s not just cream of wheat and mutton stew.

The recipes are tied together with their nod to the elements of the game, whether there’s a play on the dish's appearance or cooking method (hint: lots of wood-fired and cast-iron cooking.)

Sure, it is all fun and games, but these recipes actually have a lot to bring to the table.



The book is divided into five categories: Game (K)night Snacks, Food for the Road, Adventurer’s Feast, Hard Won Desserts, and Cheers for Victory. From creative spins on game night classics to full-scale meals for more committed quests—even cocktails to fire up the evening—the book hits on every culinary category.



Some sneak peeks: Forest Mushroom Risotto, Lamb Kebabs, and Rocky Road Cookies. Personally, I’m looking forward to the Merchants in a Blanket and Cast-Iron Honey Cake. These recipes might not be anything like what ancient settlers used to eat, but they’ll definitely fuel your trade negotiations and city builds.

All these resource-based recipes have clever, quirky names (not a pun was missed), and while plenty will make you roll your eyes (okay, Over-Knight oats), others will have you excited to test your culinary skills (looking at you, Desert Prickly Pear Jelly).

Fans on Instagram are “too excited for this” and think it’ll make for “the complete Catan evening.” “Can’t wait to make some ore-zo salad,” one user commented.

From the classic gold lettering to the colorful artwork, everything about the cookbook feels like an extension of the game world. It’s a fun read with a great selection of recipes, and it’s a must-have for the Catan enthusiast in your life (you’ll know who they are, they’re not shy about it).

The Official Cookbook is available for preorder sale (SRP of $29.95), but will be released in September just in time for holiday gifting. So, sign up for a copy and get ready to add “victory points to your cooking game.”

