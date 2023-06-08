New Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Ground Beef

On Wednesday, June 7, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it is investigating an outbreak of Salmonella infections that has been linked to ground beef. The IDPH is working with local health departments, the CDC, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to identify the source of the ground beef causing the outbreak, but it has not been identified yet.

The announcement follows 26 confirmed cases of Salmonella infections that were reported between April 25 and May 18. All of the cases have been in Illinois so far, in Chicago as well as in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.

While the investigation continues, the IDPH is urging Illinois residents to follow extra food safety precautions when handling ground beef. This includes:

Washing your hands, utensils, and surfaces often, and with hot water and soap.

Keeping any other foods that won't get cooked separate from raw meat and poultry.

Cooking ground beef to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees F. You can use a food thermometer to ensure it's cooked to a temperature high enough to kill germs like Salmonella.

Keeping perishable foods, including ground beef, in the refrigerator. If ground beef is exposed to room temperature for more than 2 hours, or temperatures above 90 degrees F for more than 1 hour, do not consume it. Always thaw ground beef in the refrigerator, not at room temperature on the counter.

Salmonella is the most common type of bacteria that causes food poisoning. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically start between six and 72 hours after consuming contaminated food. Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Most people recover within 4 to 7 days and don't require further medical attention, but Salmonella can cause more severe symptoms in at-risk populations. Infections in children under age 5, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems may result in hospitalization.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will update this article as soon as more details are shared.