New Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Ground Beef

The report follows 26 confirmed cases of Salmonella infection.

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023
Raw ground beef package with a red outbreak alert sticker on top
Photo:

Allrecipes

On Wednesday, June 7, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it is investigating an outbreak of Salmonella infections that has been linked to ground beef. The IDPH is working with local health departments, the CDC, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to identify the source of the ground beef causing the outbreak, but it has not been identified yet.

The announcement follows 26 confirmed cases of Salmonella infections that were reported between April 25 and May 18. All of the cases have been in Illinois so far, in Chicago as well as in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.

While the investigation continues, the IDPH is urging Illinois residents to follow extra food safety precautions when handling ground beef. This includes:

  • Washing your hands, utensils, and surfaces often, and with hot water and soap.
  • Keeping any other foods that won't get cooked separate from raw meat and poultry.
  • Cooking ground beef to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees F. You can use a food thermometer to ensure it's cooked to a temperature high enough to kill germs like Salmonella.
  • Keeping perishable foods, including ground beef, in the refrigerator. If ground beef is exposed to room temperature for more than 2 hours, or temperatures above 90 degrees F for more than 1 hour, do not consume it. Always thaw ground beef in the refrigerator, not at room temperature on the counter.

Salmonella is the most common type of bacteria that causes food poisoning. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically start between six and 72 hours after consuming contaminated food. Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Most people recover within 4 to 7 days and don't require further medical attention, but Salmonella can cause more severe symptoms in at-risk populations. Infections in children under age 5, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems may result in hospitalization.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will update this article as soon as more details are shared.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A bowl of raw cookie dough with an "Outbreak Alert" stamp on top
A Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak Has Been Linked to This Popular Chain Restaurant
A bowl of raw cookie dough with an "Outbreak Alert" stamp on top
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Flour, Warns the CDC
Bags of Gold Medal flour with a recall sticker on a gold background
General Mills Recalls Gold Medal All Purpose Flour After Potential Salmonella Contamination
Cumin Recall
Cumin Recalled in 16 States Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination
Caribeña&rsquo;s-brand-yellow-Maradol-papayas-sticker
Papayas Linked to Deadly Salmonella Outbreak
an image of three packages of raw beef in a fridge with a yellow boarder and a sticker that reads "RECALL"
More Than 3,000 Pounds of Beef Recalled Due To E. coli Contamination
Employee in general store weighing sliced meat in kitchen
Deadly Listeria Outbreak Is Linked to Deli Meats and Cheeses in States Nationwide
close up of a woman holding a basket and shopping for lettuce
FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-Eat Salads Containing Recalled Lettuce
Charcuterie Board
CDC Warns Against Eating Charcuterie Meats Amid Salmonella Outbreak
Wendy's Storefront
Wendy's Romaine Lettuce May Be Linked to E. coli Outbreak in Several States
cake batter outbreak tout
An E. Coli Outbreak Has Been Potentially Linked to Cake Mix in Multiple States — Here's What You Need to Know
Ground beef recall
Over 2,100 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled for Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
Three packs of Revolution Farms brand lettuce and greens on an orange background with a recall sticker on top.
Revolution Farms Recalls Lettuce in 6 States Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
Collard Greens, Swiss Chard, Rainbow Chard, Kale, Spinach, Arugula, Mustard Greens, Turnip Greens on a green surface
The 10 Riskiest Foods to Eat, According to Food Safety Data
close up view of a Baked Eggplant with Ground Beef and tomato sauce, on a white plate with a blue design
Baked Eggplant with Ground Beef
11 Ratings
A Trader Joe's storefront with a large "Recall" banner on top of it.
Recall Alert: Hepatitis A Linked to Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit