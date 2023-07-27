Ragu Just Released a Line of Premium Sauces That Are Nearly 50% Cheaper Than Rao’s

As if the Italian-inspired foods aisle at your grocery store wasn’t overwhelming enough, Ragu has just entered the scene with a brand-new style of sauces. The brand—known for its range of sauces, from Old-World Style to Pizza—just launched its first-ever line of premium sauces called Kettle Cooked.

Ragu’s new Kettle Cooked Sauces are meant to taste homemade, despite the fact that they come in a jar. That’s because the sauces are made with premium ingredients and are slow-cooked in large kettles—so they’re more authentic to the sauces your grandmother simmered on the stove all day.

The new premium options will be available in Marinara, Roasted Garlic, and Tomato Basil varieties that are meant to elevate any dish—while still keeping the prep time minimal.

Ragu

“We believe 'homemade' doesn't have to mean spending all day in the kitchen, new RAGÚ Kettle Cooked sauces offer a smart shortcut with a rich and savory homemade taste that makes mealtime even easier," says Megan Frank, the Senior Vice President of Marketing for Ragu’s parent company Mizkan America, Inc.

By any dish, we really mean it, as these sauces aren’t just meant for pasta—they can be used as a base for soups, dips, and more, according to Ragu.

Obviously, Ragu isn’t the first brand to sell premium sauces—that’s what Rao’s, Carbone, and even DeLallo are all about. However, what sets Ragu apart from its competitors is its price. Rao’s is a premium sauce, and while that shows in taste, it’s also obvious in price since you could be paying upwards of $7-$10 for a jar. Ragu, on the other hand, is known for its affordability—and that won’t change even with these new premium Kettle Cooked sauces.

Ragu’s Kettle Cooked sauces retail in the $4 price range for a 24-ounce jar and will be available at almost all national retailers. They’ve already begun rolling out at Kroger and Meijer stores and will hit more shelves, including Target’s, in August.

Will these new sauces replace your need to splurge on another premium sauce brand? You’ll have to try them to find out.