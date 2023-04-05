Pizza Hut Just Lauched a Throwback Hat—And I Hate That I Want It

We try not to fall prey to marketing campaigns, but every now and again there are those that just hook us in immediately. That's certainly the case with the new collaboration between Pizza Hut and Chain, a Los Angeles-based pop-up celebrating nostalgia for the chain restaurants we grew up with. And nostalgia is certainly the driving force behind the new merch, which has all of our editors absolutely smitten.

Meet the Hut Hat, a bucket hat inspired by Pizza Hut's designs from the 90s. The reversible hat features two sides: one with Pizza Hut’s iconic red roof pattern and the other with a checkered design modeled after the retro Tiffany lamp shades hanging in Pizza Hut locations nationwide.



Pizza Hut

Nicholas Kraft, one of the co-founders of Chain, said, "Those Pizza Hut Tiffany lamps are some of the most iconic pieces of New Americana design. They elicit such joy and fond memories—and let’s be real: they kinda look like bucket hats all on their own.”



Safe to say they achieved the nostalgia play they were going for; the millennials on our team couldn't resist its charms, with one editor replying to the press photos, "WHAT. I need." We're getting Book It flashbacks just from the photos, alone.

The two brands say the Hut Hat is the just the start of a partnership between Pizza Hut and Chain, and if this brilliant design is any indication of what's to come, we can't wait to see what's next.

Like the 90s-inspired Panera's Baguette Bag—which became the hottest accessory of New York Fashion Week back in February—this hat is likely to sell out fast. The Hut Hat will be available for a (very) limited time while supplies last, and cost $35. You can get yours on Chain's website starting April 5 at 12pm PT, but you'll have to beat us there.