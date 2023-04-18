New Doritos-Flavored Beef Jerky Is the Road-Trip Snack of My Dreams

And it's available in two epic flavors.

By Annie Campbell
Published on April 18, 2023
doritos-flavored-jack-links-beef-jerky
Photo:

Jack Link's/Frito-Lay/Allrecipes

When it comes to summer road trips, the experience can be entirely dependent on the snacks, and personally, there's one convenience-store pick I always gravitate towards on long journeys: beef jerky. It’s a favorite for a lot of reasons—it's filling, inexpensive, delicious, and it can even serve as a mini meal in a pinch. I rarely ever turn away from my old reliable, but every so often, I’ll crave the salty, tasty flavor of a bag of chips instead. Even a bag of beef jerky won't satisfy a hunger for those uniquely savory seasonings.

Thanks to a new partnership between Jack Link’s and Frito-Lay, my salty snack road trip dilemma will be solved. The mega beef jerky and chip manufacturers have teamed up to launch new Doritos-flavored beef jerky in two varieties, Spicy Sweet Chili and Flamin’ Hot. As it turns out, it’s the snack mash-up I didn’t know I needed.

“Jack Link’s has always been about pushing boundaries and bringing bold experiences to our fans through our high-quality meat snacks,” said Stephanie Leibke, vice president of marketing for the Jack Link’s brand, in a press release. “Through this legendary collaboration with Frito-Lay, we can take consumers on the next epic snacking adventure we know they are hungry for.”

The snack collab launched last month, but my personal shipment just came in the mail this week and I took no time tearing into the package to give them a try. Although the Spicy Sweet Chili flavor isn’t my usual choice for Doritos, I loved the flavor it brought to the snack. The sweet heat paired perfectly with the savory, smoky jerky, reminding me of Asian-inspired flavors like teriyaki. It had just the right amount of spice to be interesting, but not too much to overpower the other flavors.

doritos-flavored-jack-links-beef-jerky-meat-sticks

Jack Link's/Frito-Lay/Allrecipes

The Flamin’ Hot package, however, was an entirely different story. Maybe I don’t have the most impressive spice tolerance, but my tongue was definitely tingling after one bite of this jerky. The Flamin’ Hot flavor isn’t just a staple in the Doritos line—it’s a signature seasoning in the entire Frito-Lay family (and it’s safe to say they’ve mastered it). So, if spicy jerky is what you’re after, this flavor is the one to grab.

Where will this partnership go next? Personally, I’m hoping Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese flavors are on the horizon. But for now, the Spicy Sweet Chili and Flamin’ Hot flavors are available in beef jerky and meat stick forms, online and at retailers nationwide.

“We know our snack fans are loyal to the iconic flavors we’ve created across our Frito-Lay brands, so this is the perfect opportunity to bring bold flavors in a new form,” said Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, in a press release.

Frito-Lay’s recent flavor partnerships don’t stop there. In fact, Sam’s Club just launched an exclusive Doritos Cool Ranch Smartfood Popcorn that’s so good, it’s reason enough to get a Sam’s Club membership. Let’s hope this Doritos-flavored snack is the next item to hit convenience store shelves for summer.

