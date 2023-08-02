2 New Items Have Been Spotted at Costco’s Food Court

Costco shoppers, this is not a drill: You’re about to see some exciting changes to the beloved food court menu. We know how much you (and we) love stopping at Costco’s food court after a shopping trip, so you should be extra pumped to know that it’s getting two new menu items. And beyond that, Costco is bringing back one of its fan-favorite discontinued items as well.

Recently, a TikTok account dedicated to Costco spottings shared a video showing the new food court menu, which featured three changes. The first is a new Roast Beef Sandwich, the second is a new Strawberry Ice Cream, and the third is the return of the Berry Smoothie.

Costco Is Introducing a New Roast Beef Sandwich

Costco’s Roast Beef Sandwich isn’t that new, as some clubs have had it since early 2023, but it’s apparently popping up at more Costco stores across the country. The sandwich, which is served cold, features sliced roast beef, onion relish, a mayo-mustard blend, lettuce, roasted cherry tomatoes, and red onions on an artisan roll, according to the menu board in the video.

The sandwich costs about $10, which has some Costco customers scratching their heads in the comments.

“The sandwich looks pretty good but $10 bucks seems a little high for Costco prices, no?” one user asks.

And, as it goes with many new products, the new sandwich was met with calls for Costco to bring back an old fan-favorite instead: the Turkey & Provolone.



Costco Is Adding a New Strawberry Soft Serve

While the Roast Beef Sandwich was met with some negativity, commenters were quite excited to see a new ice cream flavor on the menu.

Now, in addition to the vanilla ice cream cup and vanilla ice cream sundae with chocolate or strawberry (a top-seller) topping, you’ll be able to order strawberry soft serve on its own. The new Strawberry Ice Cream Cup joins the menu at $1.99.

Costco Is Bringing Back the Berry Smoothie

You might recall that Costco brought a beloved Australian menu item, the mango smoothie, to U.S. menus in June after a successful test at food courts in Hawaii. Unfortunately, though, it seems like Costco didn’t get the response it expected, as many customers were vocal about not liking the new smoothie.

So, after a very limited run, it seems Costco has put the mango smoothie to bed and brought back the berry smoothie in its place. The berry smoothie, officially called the Fruit Smoothie, is made with four servings of fruit, including strawberries, blackberries, and acai, and will return to the menu at $2.99.

There’s no telling how quickly these menu additions will hit all Costco stores, so it may take a moment before you see them all at your food court. But the important thing is they’re coming, and we can’t wait.