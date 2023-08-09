You Might See a New Kind of Avocado at the Grocery Store Soon

And it might even save you money.

Published on August 9, 2023
Avocado fans know the struggle of timing the exact window of ripeness for enjoying the fruit. But that could all change with a new avocado breed that’s set to hit the market soon. 

The “Luna” avocado is a new variety of the fruit that's grown on trees that are smaller in size and, according to farmers, are easier to harvest than the popular Hass breed, which has been on the scene for years.

What Are Luna Avocados? 

This patent-pending avocado, also known as BL516, was developed by University of California, Riverside (UCR) agricultural scientists Mary Lu Arpaia (a UC Cooperative Extension horticulturist based at UCR) and her colleague Eric Focht (a UCR staff research associate in the Botany and Plant Sciences Department in the College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences). After a half-century of breeding and development they are introducing the Luna UCR (to use its trademark name) to the public.  

The Luna "offers consumers great flavor, a rind that turns a tell-tale black when ripe, and high post-harvest quality," UCR said in a statement. "Growers, meanwhile, will benefit from a smaller tree size, allowing denser plantings for more efficient and safer harvesting, and minimal pruning." Another bonus is that the fruit has a reliable storage quality and ripens very well.

How Are Luna Avocados Different?

The Hass avocado is the leading commercial variety globally and produces "a very high quality fruit, but one of the struggles is that it makes a very large tree," says Arpaia. “The Luna, on the other hand, has a slender upright growth habit with a tree size about 40 to 50% smaller than “Hass,” say Arpaia and Focht. 

The Luna avocado trees grow their fruit on the inside of the tree canopy which helps reduce environmental damage from wind and sunburn. These growing traits will help keep these avocados at a healthy production rate and readily available for consumers. 

The Luna's fruit differs from the Hass in that it's slightly more pear-shaped and has a smoother peel. The fruit has a slight indentation at the base of the fruit that is also distinguishable from Hass avocados.

What Do Luna Avocados Taste Like?


Arpaia says there are "subtle differences" between the flavor of Luna and Hass avocados.

The 'Luna UCR' is a different fruit from 'Hass'. The 'Luna UCR' is smoother textured and sometimes has sweet undertones,” says Arpaia. “It is also nutty like 'Hass' but probably slightly less so."

Will Luna Avocados Save You Money? 

Avocado prices have been fairly low this year but the elements of climate change are a factor in where the fruit is grown. 

The Hass avocado can sometimes suffer from a reduced fruit size as the tree ages. The trees can also have problems with intolerance to extreme climatic conditions, sun and wind damage to the fruit and problems with insects. This has resulted in supply shortages in the past translating to higher prices for consumers. The Luna avocado trees have proven to be able to produce more fruit per cubic meter and have less intensive harvest requirements. These factors can keep production costs down and pass the savings on to the consumer.

When Will Luna Avocados be Available in Grocery Stores? 


It takes about 15-20 years to bring a new avocado variety to market. It can take 3 to 5 years for the first fruit to be produced after planting a seed, which means that Luna avocados probably won't be at your local supermarket for a little while. But they are on the way, so keep your eyes peeled.

